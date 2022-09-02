Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits

Four things the football teams from South Dakota State and Iowa can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.

South Dakota State (0-0)

1. Establish the run

The Jackrabbits are built much like the Hawkeyes, preferring a physical brand of offensive football that starts with an effective offensive line and run game. South Dakota State has a pair of FCS preseason first-team all-Americans on its offensive line in Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick and a preseason all-American running back in Isaiah Davis. Greenfield and McCormick are multi-year starters on an offense that averaged 36.1 points and 441.1 yards per game last season. Davis averaged 7.4 yards per carry last season while accumulating 701 yards in seven games.

2. Take a pick, or more

Like Iowa, the South Dakota State defense led its division in interceptions a year ago. The Jackrabbits picked off 21 passes on their way to a spot in the FCS semifinals. Eleven different players intercepted passes last season for South Dakota State. Cornerback Dalys Beanum was the most productive, picking off four passes last season. He returns.

3. Hang around

The longer South Dakota State keeps itself in the thick of the game, the better its chances of adding to its collection of two wins in its last four games against FBS programs. The Jackrabbits won at Kansas 41-38 in 2015 and Colorado State 42-23 in its 2021 season opener. South Dakota State also led 21-20 with six minutes remaining in a 28-21 loss to at Minnesota in 2019.

4. Be unique

Coach John Stiegelmeier believes South Dakota State may struggle a bit on the ground against the Iowa run defense, putting a premium on a passing game that welcomes the return of quarterback Mark Gronowski. The offensive player of the year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference as a true freshman in the spring season in 2021 led the Jackrabbits to the FCS national title game in that delayed season but suffered a torn ACL in that game and did not play last fall. The 6-foot-3 threw for 1,565 yards and 15 touchdowns in the 2021 spring season.

Iowa (0-0)

1. Establish the run

Easier said than done last season, Iowa opens its 2022 season hoping a more successful rushing attack will open up the play-action passing game and lead to a more productive offense. The Hawkeyes will build their ground game around sophomores Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams, who combined to rush for 140 yards as Iowa's primary backs in the Citrus Bowl. They'll work behind a line that returns three players with starting experience, tackles Mason Richman and Jack Plumb and guard Connor Colby.

2. Play takeaway

Iowa led the country with a school-record 25 interceptions last season, the combined work of 11 Hawkeyes. Riley Moss and Jermari Harris -- the latter who will be out this week -- each return after intercepting four passes a year ago. Moss, the reigning Big Ten defensive back of the year, returned two for touchdowns in Iowa's season opener against Indiana in 2021.

3. Any LaPorta in a storm

With health and depth at wide receiver an issue -- Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson are the only receivers on the roster who have caught passes in a game for Iowa before -- quarterback Spencer Petras may need to look in a different direction for connections in a passing game that will be without its top returning receiver, Nico Ragaini. Tight end -- where Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey -- provide pass-catching options. LaPorta led Iowa with 53 receptions during its 10-4 season a year ago and Lachey caught eight balls for 133 yards.

4. Enjoy a light breeze

The weather forecast calls for calm winds Saturday in Iowa City, not a bad thing for Iowa as it breaks in a new kicker. Sophomore Aaron Blom and true freshman Drew Stevens have been competing for both placekicking and kickoff duties filled by Caleb Shudak last season. Both struggled on a windy day in a public practice in April, but thrived in calm conditions last month in front of fans at Kinnick. Consistency from whoever emerges will be big for Iowa, which has had 12 games decided by five or fewer points over the past four seasons.