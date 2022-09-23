Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Rutgers can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 6:10 p.m. game at SHI Stadium:

Rutgers (3-0, 0-0)

1. Stay stout

Three games into the season, the Scarlet Knights rank second overall and first among teams from power-five conferences in defending the run. Rutgers has allowed an average of 32.3 rushing yards per game and has given 97 yards on the ground overall, the fewest allowed by the Scarlet Knights through three games since 1940. Defensive lineman Aaron Lewis enters the Iowa game after recording a career-high 11 tackles in a 16-14 win at Temple last weekend.

2. Run, run, run

While injuries have created inconsistency at quarterback in an offense that ranks 13th in the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights have shown a commitment to the run game, where Rutgers' average of 227.3 yards per game ranks third in the conference behind only Minnesota and Michigan. It's been a group effort with Al-Shadee Salaam and Kyle Monangai the most productive with averages of 45.7 and 44 rushing yards per game. Evan Simon was the only healthy quarterback on the roster entering this week. Noah Vedral, a sixth-year senior, hasn't taken a snap this season and Gavin Wimsatt has been injured as well. Vedral and Wimsatt are listed as day-to-day by coach Greg Schiano.

3. Tilt the field

This game features two punters who are among the best in the country in creating field-position headaches for opponent. Rutgers senior Adam Korsak, who had had a touchback in his last 136 punts, demonstrated that at Iowa in 2019 when he averaged 47.6 yards on 10 punts, placing five inside the 10-yard line including a 69-yard punt that left Iowa at its 1-yard line. Iowa junior Tory Taylor currently leads the Big Ten with an average of 48.3 yards per punt.

4. Overcome history

Rutgers has lost 19 consecutive Big Ten home games, the longest streak in conference history. The Scarlet Knights, who haven't won a conference home game since beating Maryland 31-24 on Nov. 4, 2017, passed the previous mark of 17 straight losses set by Northwestern against Big Ten foes from 1978-82 last season. Rutgers does have a history of winning under the lights at home under Schiano, posting a 16-7 record at night during his two stints as the program's coach.

Iowa (2-1, 0-0)

1. Establish the run

After a pair of struggle-filled outings, Iowa was able to gain a little traction on the ground last week in a 23-0 win over Nevada. True freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-best 103 yards and scored on runs of 40 and 55 yards as part of a season-high 162-yard rushing effort by the Hawkeyes. With Leshon Williams back at practice this week following the death of his father and Gavin Williams coming off of a 98-yard offensive effort that included 57 yards on the ground, Iowa is at full strength. The Hawkeyes will challenged by a Rutgers defense that has allowed an average of 32.3 rushing yards per game.

2. Stay stingy

Led by Jack Campbell's average of 10.3 tackles per game and Cooper DeJean's Big Ten-best two interceptions, the Iowa defense has been stingy. Iowa has allowed 13 points through three games, the second-lowest number for a Hawkeye team in that season-opening span since 1936. Last week's 23-0 shutout of Nevada was Iowa's sixth since 2016, tying the Hawkeyes with Penn State, Virginia Tech and UAB for the fourth most in the country over that span.

3. Take care of the ball

Iowa played turnover-free football for the first time this season in last week's 23-0 shutout of Nevada and will that same type of effort Saturday. Rutgers joins Wisconsin and Penn State with the best turnover margin in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights have intercepted five passes and recovered one fumble while turning the ball over just twice through three games.

4. Win the road test

Iowa is opening Big Ten play on the road for the 17th time in coach Kirk Ferentz's 24 seasons as the Hawkeyes' head coach. Iowa has a 7-9 record in those conference-opening road games but has won four of its last five games in that situation. Iowa's most recent conference opener on the came in 2020 in a season-opening 24-20 loss at Purdue.