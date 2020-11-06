Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Spartans

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Michigan State can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Michigan State (1-1, 1-1)
1. Establish the run
It may feel like September at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, but this is the Big Ten and it is November. Teams that run the ball effectively will win the majority of the games. Despite returning veteran starters Matt Allen, Luke Campbell and Kevin Jarvis on the offensive line, the Spartans have struggled to get much going on the ground so far this season. Jordan Simmons and Connor Heyward lead a rushing attack that has toiled, averaging 2.3 yards per carry.
2. 300 x 3
Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi has topped 300 passing yards in each of Michigan State's first two football games. The junior from West Des Moines Valley seems to have settled into his first full season under center for the Spartans, completing 64 percent of his passes through two games. In sophomore Jayden Reed and freshman Ricky White, he has a pair of the league's top young receivers to work with.
3. D it up
First-year coach Mel Tucker's defense has a look familiar to Michigan State fans. Despite replacing seven defensive starters this season, the Spartans are stout up front, aggressive at the linebacker positions and solid in the secondary. After a struggle-filled opener, Michigan State created some havoc with its defensive front in last week's 27-24 win at Michigan. Senior end Jacub Panasiuk and linebacker Antjuan Simmons are at the heart of the attack.
4. Hold onto the ball
Michigan State is a textbook example of how turnovers can impact a game. The Spartans turned the ball over seven times in a 38-27 season-opening loss to Rutgers but playing turnover-free football last week in their win at Michigan. Lombardi was intercepted twice and Michigan State lost five fumbles in the opener.
Iowa (0-2, 0-2)
1. Establish the run
Iowa attempted 51 passes last week against Northwestern, a number skewed a bit by the 20 attempts that came as the Hawkeyes ran their two-minute offense. But, an imbalance between the pass and run remained that Iowa needs to get ironed out this week. With Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent leading the way, the Hawkeyes have averaged a respectable 4.6 yards per carry through two games. Collectively, Iowa's follow up from its 195 rushing yards at Purdue was a 77-yard game against Northwestern on the ground.
2. Move the chains
The Hawkeyes' inability to sustain drives is impacting how much time the Iowa defense is spending on the field. Iowa ranks 10th in the Big Ten in third-down conversion rate of 33 percent, moving the chains on just 10-of-30 third-down plays through two games. Spencer Petras' 53.9-percent completion rate is a factor in that, both on third-down snaps and in leaving the Hawkeyes in third-and-long situations.
3. Create a one-dimensional game
Iowa's ability to turn the Michigan State offense into a one-dimensional operation can help the Hawkeyes win games. Iowa's rushing defense has been the Big Ten's third best, allowing 123.5 yards per game on the ground. Led by Daviyon Nixon, the Hawkeyes rank fifth in the Big Ten with averages of 2.5 sacks and six tackles for a loss per game.
4. When in doubt, punt
The Hawkeyes have created an early-season advantage in special teams, where kicker Keith Duncan remains his consistent all-American self and freshman punter Tory Taylor has provided a league-leading average of 46.1 yards on his first 10 punts as a Hawkeye. Iowa leads the Big Ten with a net punting average of 46.9 yards. Charlie Jones is expected to handle both kick and punt returns this week as Ihmir Smith-Marsette, whose kick return average of 24.5 yards, serves a one-game suspension.
