Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Spartans

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Michigan State can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:

Michigan State (1-1, 1-1)

1. Establish the run

It may feel like September at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, but this is the Big Ten and it is November. Teams that run the ball effectively will win the majority of the games. Despite returning veteran starters Matt Allen, Luke Campbell and Kevin Jarvis on the offensive line, the Spartans have struggled to get much going on the ground so far this season. Jordan Simmons and Connor Heyward lead a rushing attack that has toiled, averaging 2.3 yards per carry.

2. 300 x 3

Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi has topped 300 passing yards in each of Michigan State's first two football games. The junior from West Des Moines Valley seems to have settled into his first full season under center for the Spartans, completing 64 percent of his passes through two games. In sophomore Jayden Reed and freshman Ricky White, he has a pair of the league's top young receivers to work with.

3. D it up