Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Trojans

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Southern California can do to position themselves for success in tonight's Holiday Bowl:
USC (8-4)
1. Ride the horse
A true freshman provided the answer to the questions the Trojans had at quarterback this season.
Kedon Slovis, whose position coach at Mountain View High School in suburban Phoenix was Iowa native and NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, stepped in and earn Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year honors.
Currently ranked fifth nationally with a completion percentage of 71.8 percent, Slovis is averaging 294.7 passing yards per game and 23.6 completions per game.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback is at the heart of an offense that has skewed in the direction of the pass in part because of injuries at running back.
2. Play beyond their years
USC is a young football team, particularly on defense where two seniors are surrounded by a group of freshmen and sophomores.
While the Trojans' offense is averaging 463.7 yards per game, the defense has been surrendering 415.4 yards per game.
Senior Christian Rector has moved from outside linebacker to end this season and nearly one out of every four of his 104 career tackles were recorded behind the line of scrimmage.
The other senior starter on defense is inside linebacker John Houston, who leads USC with 100 tackles on the season including 6.5 tackles for a loss.
Freshman end Drake Jackson leads USC with 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for a loss.
3. Play to the strength
USC features the deepest group of gifted receivers Iowa has seen this season.
Senior Michael Pittman Jr. draws a lot of attention, something that happens when you catch 95 passes in a season. The Biletnikoff Award finalist has collected 1,222 receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns this season, but he is far from the only weapon in the Kedon Slovis arsenal.
Junior Tyler Vaughns and sophomore Amon-Ra St. Brown have caught 68 passes apiece, playing as a complement to a rushing attack that has used a committee approach this season.
Juniors Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr are both veterans who entered the current season with a combined 1,500 rushing yards on their resume. Malepeai is more of a power back while Carr's strength his in his quickness.
4. Win one for coach
He's received a vote of confidence from school administrators, but this hasn't been an easy for USC coach Clay Helton.
An early-season loss to BYU and a lopsided Pac-12 loss at home by a 52-35 score to conference champion Oregon has created some angst among the Trojans' fan base.
Helton said he is ignoring the chatter and appreciates that school administrators have stepped up to help keep offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on staff after a flirtation with other jobs in recent weeks.
Iowa (9-3)
1. Establish the run
While USC is expected to fill the air with footballs at the Holiday Bowl, Iowa's offense will start in a familiar place.
The Hawkeyes' emphasis begins up front and with establishing an effective rushing attack.
With junior offensive tackles Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson, setting a tone, Iowa's rushing attack grew during final weeks of the regular season.
Tyler Goodson is expected to get the call in the Hawkeye backfield. He now leads Iowa with 590 yards on the season and the true freshman will again be complemented by juniors Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young.
Sargent has rushed for 543 yards and Young has gained 414 yards.
2. Win first and second down
The ability of Iowa's defense to dictate down and distance on third down with their work on first and second down will be important against an explosive USC offense.
One of the more intriguing match ups within the game can be found as Iowa's A.J. Epenesa at defensive end squares off against Austin Jackson, an offensive tackle who like the Hawkeye end earned all-American honors for his work up front.
Epenesa has been demonstrative in his most recent games, collecting 14 of his 45 tackles on the season in Iowa's regular-season finale at Nebraska. The junior leads the Hawkeyes with nine sacks and 13 tackles for a loss.
Part of an eight-man rotation up front, Epenesa, Chauncey Golston at the other end and senior defensive tackles Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff have helped Iowa's defense rank in the top 12 nationally in allowing 13.2 points per game, 304.3 total yards and 184.2 passing yards.
USC has been turnover prone at times this season and Iowa's ability to add to its collection of takeaways, forcing seven fumbles and intercepting 11 passes, will be important.
3. Make it count
Quarterback Nate Stanley is positioned to cement his Hawkeye legacy in his final game under center for Iowa.
Stanley will be making his 39th straight start for Iowa and the 6-foot-4, 242-pound senior enters the game needing 208 passing yards to move past Drew Tate into second on the Hawkeyes' career passing charts.
He enters the game with 8,089 yards on his resume and is working to become just the second Hawkeye to quarterback Iowa to a perfect record in three bowl appearances, a feat previously accomplished by Ricky Stanzi.
The return of Brandon Smith from an ankle injury should add to Stanley's list of potential targets. Smith hasn't caught a pass since grabbing nine and suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 19 game against Purdue.
4. Get a leg up
Iowa is averaging 369.8 yards and 23.8 points per game on offense, something that reflects the way the Hawkeyes have worked their way onto the scoreboard this season.
Kicker Keith Duncan has been more that reliable, kicking four field goals on three occasions and driving home the game winner at Nebraska.
Connecting on 29-of-34 attempts this season, Duncan's leg has helped the Hawkeyes produce with some consistency.
This is a match up where a fast start will be important and the junior kicker has the ability to facilitate that.