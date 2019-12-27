Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Trojans

Helton said he is ignoring the chatter and appreciates that school administrators have stepped up to help keep offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on staff after a flirtation with other jobs in recent weeks.

Iowa (9-3)

1. Establish the run

While USC is expected to fill the air with footballs at the Holiday Bowl, Iowa's offense will start in a familiar place.

The Hawkeyes' emphasis begins up front and with establishing an effective rushing attack.

With junior offensive tackles Tristan Wirfs and Alaric Jackson, setting a tone, Iowa's rushing attack grew during final weeks of the regular season.

Tyler Goodson is expected to get the call in the Hawkeye backfield. He now leads Iowa with 590 yards on the season and the true freshman will again be complemented by juniors Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young.

Sargent has rushed for 543 yards and Young has gained 414 yards.

2. Win first and second down

The ability of Iowa's defense to dictate down and distance on third down with their work on first and second down will be important against an explosive USC offense.