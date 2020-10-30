Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wildcats

Four things the football teams from Northwestern and Iowa can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Northwestern (1-0)
1. Establish the run
There are some similarities in the way Iowa and Northwestern go about things and for the Wildcats that starts with establishing the run. Northwestern piled up 325 yards on the ground last week against a porous Maryland defense. Isaiah Bowser, who rushed for 165 yards in the Wildcats' win at Kinnick two years ago, is the starter in a group of solid backs that includes Drake Anderson and Evan Hull. They work behind a veteran line that starts two seniors, two juniors and a true freshman at left tackle in Peters Skoronski, a Park Ridge, Ill., native who Iowa attempted to recruit.
3. Find a little balance
Indiana grad transfer Peyton Ramsey looked comfortable at the controls of the Northwestern offense last week, helping bring life to an attack that struggled throughout the 2019 season. Ramsey completed 23-of-30 passes for 212 yards, displaying the type of efficiency that was among the reasons coach Pat Fitzgerald welcomed the transfer to the program. Northwestern's top receiver against Maryland is also a newcomer. Tight end John Raine is a transfer from Florida Atlantic and he finished with five catches. The Wildcats' receiving corps is veteran, with seniors Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Riley Lees and Kyric McGowan listed as starters.
3. Be opportunistic
The Wildcats struggled to generate turnovers a year ago, but were able to turn Maryland over four times last week. The turnover total was the highest for a Northwestern opponent in an opener since 2003. The Wildcats' defense is experienced, starting seven seniors and two juniors. Linebackers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher have combined for 574 tackles during their career and rank 1-2 in the Big Ten for the most career tackles among active players in the conference. Fisher has 322 career stops, third nationally among active players.
4. Hang around
Northwestern has won in its last two visits to Kinnick Stadium and has beaten Iowa five times in the eight games it has played there during coach Pat Fitzgerald's 15 seasons. Those five Northwestern wins have been decided by an average of 7.5 points. Like Iowa, the Wildcats have a senior kicker. Charlie Kuhbander was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week last week after hitting three field goals in the win over Maryland and ranks fifth on the Wildcats' career percentage list.
Iowa (0-1)
1. Establish the run
Iowa accomplished that in its season-opening 24-20 loss to Purdue. Working behind a starting offensive line that now has 108 combined career starts, the Hawkeyes averaged 5.4 yards on their 36 carries against the Boilermakers. Tyler Goodson, Mekhi Sargent and a now-healthy Ivory Kelly-Martin provide Iowa with a solid core group of backs capable of playing winning football in the Big Ten.
2. Clean up their act
Iowa's issues at Purdue were mostly self inflicting. Hawkeye running backs fumbled the ball away twice -- something that had not happened since a pair of fourth-quarter fumbles in a 14-10 loss to Northwestern in 2018 -- and the majority of Iowa's 10 penalties were generated on offense. Iowa is not built to overcome that combination of errors and the ability to clean things up will be a major factor in the Hawkeyes' chances for success.
3. Stop the run
Purdue averaged only 3.9 yards per carry during last week's game, but the 93 yards Zander Horvath gained on the ground in the second half opened an opportunity for the Boilermakers to sustain drives and position themselves to rally for the win. Northwestern has shown a similar ability, crafting scoring drives of 14, 12 and 17 plays in its rout of Maryland, the latter covering 75 yards and lasting 8 minutes, 31 seconds.
4. Move the chains
Moving the football wasn't an issue for Iowa last week. Moving the chains was a different deal, however. Quarterback Spencer Petras completed 22-of-39 passes in his starting debut, covering 265 yards and connecting with eight different receiver as the Hawkeyes accumulated 460 yards. However, Iowa converted on just 4-of-13 third-down opportunities, a percentage that will need to grow as the Hawkeyes move forward.
