Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wildcats

3. Be opportunistic

The Wildcats struggled to generate turnovers a year ago, but were able to turn Maryland over four times last week. The turnover total was the highest for a Northwestern opponent in an opener since 2003. The Wildcats' defense is experienced, starting seven seniors and two juniors. Linebackers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher have combined for 574 tackles during their career and rank 1-2 in the Big Ten for the most career tackles among active players in the conference. Fisher has 322 career stops, third nationally among active players.

4. Hang around

Northwestern has won in its last two visits to Kinnick Stadium and has beaten Iowa five times in the eight games it has played there during coach Pat Fitzgerald's 15 seasons. Those five Northwestern wins have been decided by an average of 7.5 points. Like Iowa, the Wildcats have a senior kicker. Charlie Kuhbander was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week last week after hitting three field goals in the win over Maryland and ranks fifth on the Wildcats' career percentage list.

Iowa (0-1)

1. Establish the run