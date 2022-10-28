Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wildcats

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Northwestern can do to position themselves for success in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:

Northwestern (1-6, 1-3)

1. Establish the run

Like Iowa, the Wildcats’ chances for success center around finding some traction on the ground. Evan Hull ranks 11th in the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 4.4 yards on 125 carries this season, more than twice as many rushes as any other player on the roster. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Minnesota native is a threat as a receiver as well, sharing the team lead with Malik Washington with 40 receptions. Illinois transfer Donny Navarro is third on the team with 28 catches. Hull’s ability to help the Wildcats move the chains will be big.

2. Build on a foundation

Sophomore Brendan Sullivan moved into the starting quarterback’s role for the Wildcats a week ago at Maryland. He had a respectable debut, completing 18-of-24 passes for 143 yards but did throw a pair of interceptions. Sullivan is a threat to use his feet as well. He rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries against the Terrapins. His ability to eliminate mistakes and use his entire skill set will be important this week.

3. Avoid turnovers

Northwestern has been turnover prone this season, averaging nearly three per game. The Wildcats have lost 10 of their 13 fumbles and have been intercepted eight times through seven games, the highest turnover total in the Big Ten this season. The Northwestern’s defense has recorded only 10 takeaways this season.

4. Hang around

With the exception of being blown out by Wisconsin 42-7, Northwestern has been in every other game it has played this season. The Wildcats played Penn State to a 17-7 game, have split a pair of three-point games and have lost three other games by one score. The abilities of the Wildcats to keep things close, then make plays down the stretch will determine if the road team adds to its collection of four straight wins in the series.

Iowa (3-4, 1-3)

1. Establish the run

The Wildcats surrender 187.6 yards per game on the ground, the perfect opportunity for the Hawkeyes to gain a little traction in the run game. The abilities of Kaleb Johnson and Leshon Williams to create a little flow in the ground attack will be important for the Hawkeyes. Iowa, looking to top 100 rushing yards for just the third time this season, will need more cohesive line play to make that happen, but Johnson and Williams can make a difference.

2. Be opportunistic

Iowa’s only touchdown in a 54-10 loss at Ohio State last week came on a scoop and score by Joe Evans of a fumble he forced. The Hawkeyes will only benefit if they can add to their collection of 12 takeaways this week against a turnover-prone Northwestern offense. Cooper DeJean leads Iowa with three interceptions and shares the team lead with Quinn Schulte with six pass break ups. Jack Campbell and Kaevon Merriweather are the only other Hawkeyes with multiple takeaways, both intercepting one pass and recovering one fumble.

3. Deal with it

In this case, Iowa’s defensive front will need to deal with the abilities of Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound one-time Iowa recruiting target earned midseason all-American honors and grades out among the nation’s elite blockers. Occupying the anchor of an offensive line will be among the tasks for the right side of the Hawkeye defensive front where Joe Evans and Logan Lee start.

4. Score more

Iowa ranks last in the Big Ten in scoring at 14 points per game, one spot behind Northwestern and its average of 18.6 points. The Hawkeyes’ third-down conversion rate ranks last in the Big Ten at 26.6 percent. Iowa has moved the chains on just 25 of its 94 third-down opportunities this season. No other Big Ten team has a rate lower than 30 percent and just one, Rutgers, has a rate lower than 35 percent. Northwestern ranks last in the conference in denying opponents third-down conversions. Wildcats opponents have been successful in gaining a first down on 44.1 percent of its third-down plays.