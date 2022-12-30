Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wildcats

Four things the football teams from Kentucky and Iowa can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11 a.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium:

Kentucky (7-5)

1. Find a connection

Wildcats coach Mark Stoops has said that true freshman Destin Wade, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron and former Hawkeye Deuce Hogan will all take snaps at quarterback for Kentucky as starter Will Levis sits the bowl out.

Each will be looking to make a connection with two of the Southeastern Conference's better freshmen receivers. Barion Brown, returning to his hometown of Nashville for the bowl, and Dane Key have recorded 45 and 31 receptions respectively while combining for 1,076 yards and 10 scores.

Senior Tayvion Robinson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, also has 35 catches for 470 yards.

2. Be defensive

Like Iowa offense has been a season-long struggle for Kentucky, which ranked 14th in SEC in total offense and scoring offense.

The Wildcats have held 15 of their last 16 opponents to 24 or fewer points and sit five spots behind the Hawkeyes nationally in scoring defense, ranking 11th with an average of 19.08 points per game.

Outside linebacker Jordan Wright has been Kentucky's most consistent defender, recording 58 tackles, a team-leading 8.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and a team-best seven quarterback hurries. He's also forced and recovered one fumble.

3. Establish the run

In the Wildcats' 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day, Kentucky possessed the football for just under 38 minutes.

Playing keep away by working the clock with the run game proved to be an effective strategy then as workhorse Chris Rodriguez pounded away at the Iowa defense.

Rodriguez has opted out of the bowl and his back-up, Kavosiey Smoke, entered the transfer portal, leaving JuTahn McClain and La'Vell Wright at the top of the running back depth chart for the Wildcats. Neither are as physical as Rodriguez, but McClain brings some quickness to the field. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry this season.

4. Feel at home

Kentucky will be making its sixth appearance in the Music City Bowl, the most visits of any of any program the bowl has hosted. The Wildcats will be taking the field in the Nashville bowl for the first time since a 2017 loss to Northwestern.

Stoops, a former Hawkeye who passed Paul "Bear'' Bryant as Kentucky's all-time wins leader earlier this season, recruits the Nashville area extensively.

The Wildcats list three potential starters from Tennessee on their depth chart for the match-up against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa (7-5)

1. Establish the run

Freshman Kaleb Johnson will be the most experienced back on the field Saturday.

Johnson has rushed for an Iowa freshman record 762 yards this season on 142 carries and has collected a team-leading six touchdowns. With his work in the return game, he has accumulated a team-best 1,114 all-purpose yards.

He'll be working not only with a new quarterback -- Joe Labas is expected to take the first snaps of his college career in place of injured Spencer Petras -- but behind a line that has apparently been retooled since Iowa's most recent game.

Redshirt freshman Gennings Dunker is listed as the Hawkeyes probable starter at right guard in place of Nick DeJong, who shifts to right tackle. Senior Jack Plumb, who opened at the tackle spot against Nebraska, is now listed as the back-up at both right and left tackle.

2. Deliver on defense

No Iowa defense since 1929 had held eight opponents to 10 or fewer points in a season until this year's defense accomplished that feat.

The Hawkeyes lead the country in limiting opponents to 4.10 yards per play and have limited opponents to 277.9 yards per game. Iowa is allowing 14.4 points, a defensive scoring average which ranks sixth nationally.

Nine Iowa defensive players earned some sort of all-Big Ten recognition, led by Butkus Award-winning linebacker Jack Campbell.

The senior leads Iowa with 118 tackles and is complemented senior Seth Benson, who is second on the team with 88 stops. The pair have combined for eight tackles for a loss, three interceptions, nine quarterback hurries and have recovered a pair of fumbles.

3. Be special

Iowa has an edge on special teams heading into Saturday's game, where the chance of rain could impact things.

The Hawkeyes' Drew Stevens has connected on 16-of-18 field goal attempts, the most field goals ever by an Iowa freshman. Stevens has been successful on 6-of-8 tries from 40 yards or more with a long of 54 yards.

Punter Tory Taylor has averaged 45.1 yards on 74 punts this season, placing 32 inside the 20-yard line and booting 22 50 yards or more.

By comparison, Kentucky Wilson Berry has averaged 41.4 yards on nine attempts this season since replacing Colin Goodfellow, who suffered a season-ending injury during a game against Missouri in early November.

The Wildcats' kicker is Matt Ruffalo, a senior who has 16-of-24 field goal attempts including 5-of-9 from 40 yards or more. His long has been 50 yards.

4. Play clean

Iowa's new quarterback will be at the helm of an offense that has helped the Hawkeyes to a 6-1 record this season when Iowa has fewer turnovers than its opponent.

The Hawkeyes played six turnover-free games during their 7-5 season and went 5-1 in those games. The lone loss was a 27-14 setback to Michigan.

With Spencer Petras on the sideline with his arm in a sling following surgery and Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, two quarterbacks who have never taken a snap at the college level will be at the controls of the Iowa offense.

Joe Labas, a redshirt freshman, and true freshman Carson May have taken the bulk of the snaps during Iowa's bowl preparations.