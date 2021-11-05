Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wildcats

4. Keep the karma

Much like Purdue and Wisconsin, teams that handed Iowa the only blemishes on its 6-2 record, Northwestern has had the Hawkeyes number in recent years. The Wildcats have won four of the last five games between the teams and seem to annually give Iowa fits. If the Wildcats can hang around, they could make things interesting.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2)

1. Establish the run

It gets down to the basics of Iowa football this week. Win the battle up front against a defensive line that has given up yards by the bushel and run the ball. The Hawkeyes have been out-rushed in both games of the two-game slide and mustered a measly 24 yards on the ground in 30 attempts last week at Wisconsin. The ability to get the rushing game going against a defense yielding nearly 70 yards more per game on the ground than the next-worst run defense in the Big Ten is imperative.

2. Start fast