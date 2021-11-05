Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wildcats

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Northwestern can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 6 p.m. game at Ryan Field:
Northwestern (3-5, 1-4)
1. Stop the run
The quickest route to the end zone for Northwestern opponents has been on the ground. The Wildcats' run defense in a word has been porous. Northwestern is giving up 229.5 yards per game on the ground and has allowed three opponents -- Michigan State, Nebraska and Minnesota -- to run for more than 300 yards and a fourth -- Michigan -- to miss that mark by four yards. If Iowa can run for 200 yards, the Wildcats are in trouble.
2. Find a flow
Northwestern's offense has struggled to find a rhythm much of the season. Three quarterbacks have seen action. South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski has started the last five games, replacing Clemson transfer in the lineup. But when Hilinski exited last week's 41-14 loss to Minnesota, senior Andrew Marty took snaps and completed 10-of-16 passes for 93 yards and threw for the Wildcats' only two TDs of the game. Iowa is preparing to face any of the three.
3. Put playmakers to work
Northwestern has some talent on both sides of the ball. Running back Evan Hull is the fifth-leading rusher in the Big Ten, averaging 93.8 yards per game. The Wildcats have two solid playmakers at receiver as well in Stephon Robinson Jr and Malik Washington. The pair lead the team with 30 and 28 receptions, respectively. On defense, linebacker Chris Bergin shares the national lead with an average of 12.2 tackles per game. On the back end, safety Brandon Joseph is a returning consensus all-American who shared the national lead in interceptions a year ago and leads the team with two picks this season.
4. Keep the karma
Much like Purdue and Wisconsin, teams that handed Iowa the only blemishes on its 6-2 record, Northwestern has had the Hawkeyes number in recent years. The Wildcats have won four of the last five games between the teams and seem to annually give Iowa fits. If the Wildcats can hang around, they could make things interesting.
Iowa (6-2, 3-2)
1. Establish the run
It gets down to the basics of Iowa football this week. Win the battle up front against a defensive line that has given up yards by the bushel and run the ball. The Hawkeyes have been out-rushed in both games of the two-game slide and mustered a measly 24 yards on the ground in 30 attempts last week at Wisconsin. The ability to get the rushing game going against a defense yielding nearly 70 yards more per game on the ground than the next-worst run defense in the Big Ten is imperative.
2. Start fast
Iowa has scored two offensive touchdowns in the opening quarter of its eight games this season. The Hawkeyes will only take pressure off themselves if they can find a way to put the ball in the end zone earlier in games and give Spencer Petras and the offense a chance to work with a lead. Iowa has led after one quarter just twice this season. Iowa should be able to convert on third down against the Wildcats. Northwestern opponents have moved the chains a Big Ten-worst 45 percent of the time on third down.
3. Take care of the ball
Iowa has lost seven turnovers in its last two games after giving it away five times through six games. On the flip side, the Hawkeyes have turned opponents over just once in the last two games after doing that 20 times through the first six games. Turning around those takeaway numbers will only benefit Iowa.
4. Flip the field
Tory Taylor continues to be a difference maker for the Hawkeyes. The sophomore punter ranks fourth in the Big Ten with is average of 46.6 yards per punt. In 50 punts this season, Taylor has driven 16 of them 50 yards or more and 24 have been downed inside the 20-yard line. He has had eight touchbacks. His ability to dictate field position is game changer that Iowa can exploit.