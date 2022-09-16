Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Nevada can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 6:40 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:

Nevada (2-1)

1. Establish the run

The Wolf Pack offense is balanced, averaging 161.7 rushing yards and 174.7 passing yards per game. Nevada features a versatile, veteran back in Toa Taua, a 5-foot-9, 218-pound senior who has accumulated 4,256 yards in his career including 3,332 on the ground. He rushed for 101 yards in a 55-41 loss to Incarnate Word last weekend. Taua and Devonte Lee combined to rush for 160 yards last week.

2. Take your pick

Nevada leads the nation in takeaways so far this season, forcing 11 turnovers through three games. Safety Bentlee Sanders leads FBS football with four interceptions this season, including a pair in a Sept. 3 win over Texas State. The Wolf Pack have intercepted seven passes and recovered four fumbles this season have scored points following nine of those takeaways.

3. Play tall

One of the nation's tallest quarterbacks lines up under center for the Wolf Pack. Nate Cox is a 6-9, 215-pound senior who made his first start of the season last week. He completed 22-of-43 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for his second touchdown of the season in the loss. Cox connected with seven receivers last weekend, an effort led by five catches from Arizona transfer B.J. Casteel. The Nevada receiving corps is relatively inexperienced. Jamaal Bell, the only receiver in the program who had caught a pass for the Wolf Pack prior to this season, leads the team with 14 receptions for 97 yards through three games.

4. Hang around

Nevada has very limited experience against Big Ten teams, but the Wolf Pack did win for the first time in the three games they have played against Big Ten competition in their most recent game. Nevada scored the final 17 points, including 10 in the final 52 seconds, to beat Purdue 34-31 in 2019 on a 56-yard field goal by Brandon Talton as time expired. Talton is still the Wolf Pack's starting kick and is 6-for-6 on field goal attempts this season.

Iowa (1-1)

1. Establish the run

Easier said than done in the Hawkeyes' first two games, Iowa's ability to get something, anything, going on the ground is a necessity to open up the play-action passing game. Starting running back Gavin Williams, who missed the opener and carried just twice against Iowa State last week, is positioned to see additional time this week. That should help an offense that has averaged a dismal 57.5 yards per game on the ground.

2. The grateful red

Iowa's defense in the red zone ranks among the nation's elite, something that will need to continue against a Nevada team that averages 34 points per game and has scored on 14 of its 15 drives inside the 20-yard line this season. The Hawkeyes have held opponents to two scores on four drives that have extended inside the 20. Iowa's scoring defense has allowed one touchdown through two games, the fewest in a two-game stretch since the 2018 season. Jack Campbell continues to lead Iowa with 21 tackles -- a Big Ten-leading average of 10.5 per game -- and enters Saturday's game needing two tackles to reach 200 for his career.

3. Win the give and take

Ball security has been a point of emphasis this week for Iowa as it prepares to face an opponent which leads the nation with 11 takeaways during its 2-1 start. Winning turnover margin this week is imperative for the Hawkeyes, who have given the ball away five times through two games. Spencer Petras has thrown two interceptions and Iowa has fumbled three times including a costly fumble at the 1-yard line last week against Iowa State. On the flip side, Iowa has forced just three turnovers.

4. Win by a leg

Iowa punter Tory Taylor currently leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally with his average of 48.9 yards on 16 punts through two games. Taylor's field-flipping ability, which includes eight punts of 50 or more yards and nine downed inside the 20-yard line, has helped Iowa compete despite its offensive shortcomings. Nevada has punted 17 times through three games and has starter Matt Freem has averaged 42.3 yards on 16 attempts.