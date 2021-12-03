Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wolverines

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Michigan can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 7:15 p.m. game at Lucas Oil Stadium:
Michigan (11-1, 8-1)
1. Establish the run
This hasn't been an issue for the Wolverines. Led by Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, the Wolverines lead the Big Ten and are ninth nationally with an average of 224.9 rushing yards per game. Both Haskins and Corum received all-Big Ten recognition earlier this week for the way they led a ground game that has averaged 5.3 yards per carry. An offensive line with 92 career starts under its belt has done its part. Michigan leads the nation having allowed just two tackles for a loss per game and is third nationally in fewest sacks allowed at 0.75.
2. Win first, second down
The ability of Michigan to to force Iowa into obvious third-down passing situations will be important. Edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo have thrived in those situations, combining for 24 sacks and 25.5 tackles for a loss, part of a collection of 33 sacks and 66 tackles for a loss the Wolverines have collected this season. Linebacker Josh Ross and safety Daxton Hill are both capable playmakers.
3. Take care of the ball
Iowa ranks third nationally in takeaways with 28 this season, a major factor in the Hawkeyes' 10-2 record. Michigan hasn't been a willing participant in turning the ball over throughout much of the season. The Wolverines' two quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy have been intercepted just five times this season and Michigan has lost just four fumbles.
3. Share the wealth
McNamara and McCarthy will likely both see snaps behind center against the Hawkeyes and McCarthy brings more of a run threat to the quarterback position. While Michigan is built around the run, the Wolverines have 10 players who have caught at least 10 passes this year. Receiver Cornelius Johnson and tight end Erick All have been the most productive, recording 34 and 32 receptions respectively.
Iowa (10-2, 7-2)
1. Establish the run
Now more than ever, Iowa needs Tyler Goodson and Gavin Williams to build on recent rushing success behind an improving offensive line. Goodson has topped 130 yards on the ground in three of the Hawkeyes' last four games and needs to build on that against a run defense that allows 122.9 yards per game. The ability of Iowa to keep third-down distances manageable will be important.
2. Take your pick
Michigan doesn't make many mistakes, but Iowa will need to take advantage of any errors the Wolverines do make. The Hawkeyes lead the country with 22 interceptions, an effort led by the five passes NCAA co-leader Dane Belton has picked off this season. Riley Moss has had four interceptions and injured Matt Hankins has three to lead a group of 11 Iowa players who have intercepted passes this season.
3. Start fast
With the exception of scoring a pair of touchdowns in the opening minutes of the season opener against Indiana, Iowa has been a methodical starter this season. The Hawkeyes have trailed after one quarter in seven games and has been tied after the first on two more occasions during its 10-2. A rare fast start could be a game changer for Iowa against Michigan, which has dominated its opponents in the first quarter, 75-19. The Hawkeyes have been outscored 68-46.
4. Be special
The legs of Caleb Shudak and Tory Taylor will be needed against Michigan special teams that are led by solid kickers and punters as well. Shudak has hit 22-of-25 field goal attempts for Iowa this season, perfect in 14 tries from 30-49 yards and successful in 4-of-6 kicks from beyond 50. Michigan's Jake Moody has hit 22-of-24 field goals, but is 4-of-6 from 40 yards or more. Both Taylor and the Wolverines' Brad Robbins average 45.8 yards per punt although Taylor with 69 attempts has had more opportunities than Robbins, who has punted 38 times.