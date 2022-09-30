Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Wolverines

Four things the football teams from Michigan and Iowa can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 11:05 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:

Michigan (4-0, 1-0)

1. Feed the beast

Michigan arrives at Iowa with the nation's most productive offense, averaging 50 points per game. Running back Blake Corum's fingerprints are all over that, leading the NCAA with nine rushing touchdowns and nine touchdowns overall through four games. Corum, who led the Wolverines in rushing in Michigan's 42-3 win over Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten title game, is fourth in the Big Ten and seventh nationally with an average of 119.5 rushing yards per game. Michigan ranks second in the Big Ten to Minnesota in rushing, averaging 234.3 yards per game.

2. Stay stingy

Iowa doesn't own the only productive defense in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are allowing just 11 points per game and given up just an average of 109 yards per game on the ground. Linebacker Junior Colson has been the most productive Michigan player defensively, averaging 7.5 tackles per game. The strength of the Wolverines' defense can be found on its line, where 6-foot-3, 337-pound tackle Mazi Smith anchors a large, physical defensive front. Mike Morris has been a disruptive force on the edge, recording two sacks, four tackles for a loss and forcing a fumble so far this season.

3. Keep connecting

JJ McCarthy has settled into the starting quarterback's role, helped by an accurate arm. The 6-3, 196-pound native of LaGrange Park, Ill., led Nazareth Academy to the Illinois Class 7A state title as a sophomore in 2018 and state title games in 2017 and 2019 before playing at IMG Academy in Florida as a senior. He has completed 80 percent of the 60 passes he has thrown through four games, throwing for 693 yards and five touchdowns without and interception. Ronnie Bell and Luke Schoonmaker have been Michigan's top targets with 17 and 10 receptions respectively.

4. Use a big leg

Michigan kicker Jake Moody won the Lou Groza Award last season as the nation's top kicker. The senior has connected on 46-of-57 field goals and hasn't missed a PAT in 111 tries during his career. So far this season, Moody has hit 6-of-8 field goals and enters the Iowa game after matching a career long with a 52-yard field goal in last week's win over Maryland. The Wolverines have experience at punter as well. Brad Robbins, a Ray Guy Award semifinalist the past three years, ranks second in Michigan history with a career average of 43.5 yards per punt. He currently averages 46.7 yards on 11 punts this season.

Iowa (3-1, 1-0)

1. Establish the run

Iowa's ability to manage the clock through ball possession will be an important factor in the Hawkeyes' chances against the fourth-ranked Wolverines. That starts up front, where Iowa's offensive line faces its biggest challenge of the season. At full strength for the first time all season last week, the Hawkeyes rushed for 139 yards on 33 carries in a 27-10 win at Rutgers. Leshon Williams continues to lead Iowa with an average of 56.7 rushing yards per game.

2. Turn up the heat

Iowa's ability to rattle Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy in the first road start of his career will be important. The Hawkeyes' defense has surrendered a nation-leading low of 5.8 points per game and currently shares the Big Ten lead with 12 sacks. Lukas Van Ness and Aaron Graves lead Iowa with three and two sacks, respectively, sharing third and eighth in the Big Ten through four games. With opponents frequently throwing to the opposite side of the field from reigning Big Ten defensive back of the year Riley Moss, Iowa's Cooper DeJean ranks second in the Big Ten with eight passes defended.

3. Take, but don't give

Iowa has played turnover-free football in its last two games and has benefited from a defense which has started to gain momentum in turning opponents over. The combination -- including two interceptions and a fumble recovery last week at Rutgers -- has allowed Iowa to turnaround its turnover margin which is now a plus 2 for the season. DeJean, who is tied for second nationally with three interceptions, and Kaevon Merriweather scored defensive touchdowns last weekend.

4. Seize the moment

Iowa has won five of its last six games at Kinnick Stadium against opponents ranked in the top-five nationally. A 14-13 win over Michigan in 2016 is among those victories. The commonality between those games has been the Hawkeyes' ability to keep games close into the fourth quarter and finish them off with mistake-free football down the stretch on both sides of the ball. It will take a similar formula for Iowa to have similar success this time around.