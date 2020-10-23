Four-down territory: Hawkeyes, Boilermakers

Four things the football teams from Purdue and Iowa can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Ross-Ade Stadium:
Purdue (0-0)
1. Enjoy Moore Bell
The Boilermakers feature two of the most explosive receivers in the Big Ten in Rondale Moore and David Bell. Each earned conference freshman of the year honors over the past two years, Bell emerging to record six games of 100 or more receiving yards last season after Moore, coming off of a 114-catch freshman year, suffered a hamstring injury that limited him to four games. Both are expected to lead Purdue this year.
2. Find a rhythm
Three quarterbacks have competed for the starting job at Purdue this season and the Boilermakers aren't announcing until game whether Jack Plummer, Aidan O'Connell or Austin Burton will open under center against Iowa. Plummer and O'Connell combined for nine starts during Purdue's 4-8 season and Burton is a graduate transfer from UCLA. Whoever starts will need to find a rhythm to lead an offense built to lean toward the pass.
3. Start fast
Purdue was a slow-starting team in 2019, outscored 106-39 in the opening quarters of games. The ability of the Boilermakers, who return top rushers King Doerue and Zander Horvath, to gain early steam on offense will benefit a defense transitioning to a new scheme this season. Expect Purdue to blend its old four-man front with a three-man look at times. End George Karlaftis, Derrick Barnes and Lorenzo Neal, a fifth-year senior coming off a knee injury, are expected to lead the Boilermakers.
4. Win one for coach
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm won't be the only Boilermakers coach absent from the sideline Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Brohm, currently isolating at home after contracting COVID-19, said during a Thursday video conference that several coaches and staff members have also been impacted by the coronavirus and will miss the game as well. He declined to get into names or numbers, but the Boilermakers will apparently have several coaches absent.
Iowa (0-0)
1. Establish the run
Taking the field for the first time in four seasons without Nate Stanley as a starting quarterback, Iowa's offense can benefit from regaining some traction on the ground. The Hawkeyes were 10th in the Big Ten in rushing a year ago, but return four offensive linemen who started in the Holiday Bowl as well as leading rusher Tyler Goodson. The first true freshman to ever lead Iowa in rushing, Goodson ran for 638 yards last season and enters 2020 looking to extend a string of four straight games with a rushing touchdown.
2. Stick like glue
Purdue's passing offense will challenge a Hawkeye secondary that is likely to deploy an extra defensive back or two at times Saturday. The skill of Rondale Moore and David Bell -- who recorded a career-high 197 receiving yards as the Boilers threw 50 times against Iowa last season -- will test a veteran group on the back end of the Hawkeye defense led by Matt Hankins and Riley Moss at cornerback, Jack Koerner at free safety and Dane Belton, a four-game starter as a freshman, at strong safety or in the cash position.
3. Play foot ball
Kickers have decided the last two games between Purdue and Iowa. Spencer Evans kicked a 25-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining to give the Boilermakers a 38-36 win over the Hawkeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium two years ago and sure-footed Keith Duncan hit field goals of 30, 44, 42 and 38 yards to provide the difference in Iowa's 26-20 win over Purdue last season at Kinnick Stadium. A returning consensus all-American, Duncan led the country with a Big Ten-record 29 field goals last season and was successful in 12-of-13 attempts on the road.
4. Bring the heat
The ability of Iowa to deliver a successful pass rush and put some heat on whoever starts at quarterback for Purdue will be important. End Chauncey Golston is the lone returning starter on the four-man Hawkeye defensive front. He finished with three sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss in 2019. Joe Evans is Iowa's top returner in sacks, finishing with four behind the team-leading 11.5 collected by A.J. Epenesa.
