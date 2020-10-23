Four-down territory: Hawkeyes, Boilermakers

4. Win one for coach

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm won't be the only Boilermakers coach absent from the sideline Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Brohm, currently isolating at home after contracting COVID-19, said during a Thursday video conference that several coaches and staff members have also been impacted by the coronavirus and will miss the game as well. He declined to get into names or numbers, but the Boilermakers will apparently have several coaches absent.

Iowa (0-0)

1. Establish the run

Taking the field for the first time in four seasons without Nate Stanley as a starting quarterback, Iowa's offense can benefit from regaining some traction on the ground. The Hawkeyes were 10th in the Big Ten in rushing a year ago, but return four offensive linemen who started in the Holiday Bowl as well as leading rusher Tyler Goodson. The first true freshman to ever lead Iowa in rushing, Goodson ran for 638 yards last season and enters 2020 looking to extend a string of four straight games with a rushing touchdown.

2. Stick like glue