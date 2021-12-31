Four-down territory: Iowa and Kentucky

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Kentucky can do to position themselves for success in Saturday noon Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky (9-3)
1. Establish the run
The Wildcats are built a lot like the Hawkeyes and on offense that starts up front. The Big Blue Wall, as it is called is led by a consensus all-American, tackle Darian Kinnard, and a veteran starter in Luke Fortner who moved from guard to center this season and earned first-team all-SEC honors. They are among three returning starters who have joined LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal in creating a line that was among four finalists for the Joe Moore Award. Chris Rodriguez Jr. is the workhorse in the Wildcats' stable of backs, leading a ground game that averages 206.1 yards per game.
2. D it up
The Wildcats allow 337.1 yards per game, but are stingy against the run and in giving up points. Kentucky opponents are averaging 22.1 points per game and have averaged 117.2 yards on the ground. Inside linebacker DeAndre Square and safety Yusef Corker lead the Wildcats in tackles with 74 and 73 on the season. Defensive end Joshua Paschal, a senior all-American, has a team-leading 15.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.
3. Make connections
Quarterback Will Levis hit 13-of-16 passes in a back-up role for Penn State against Iowa in the Hawkeyes' 20-point road win in 2020. He's found a home at Kentucky and found a connection with Nebraska transfer Wan'Dale Robinson, who caught nine passes for 74 yards against Iowa last season. Together, they've connected 94 times for 1,164 of the 2,593 yards that Levis has passed for this season. A more productive passing game has been a desired area of growth for Kentucky this season and at 225 yards per game, that balance could give Iowa issues.
4. Find something special
Kentucky's special teams have not produced with the consistency that Iowa has enjoyed. Kicker Matt Ruffolo has hit 8-of-11 field goals with a long of 45 yards and has two attempts blocked. The Wildcats' had a punt returner in Josh Ali who averages 14.8 yards per return, but he has opted out of the bowl game. Punter Colin Goodfellow is more than capable, averaging 46 yards on 31 punts this season.
Iowa (10-3)
1. Establish the run
Tyler Goodson's departure creates some questions for a rushing attack that had been gaining traction but sputtered in the Big Ten title game, gaining only 104 yards on 33 carries. The Hawkeyes will likely be looking for a hot hand with production translating into the playing time for the three backs Iowa expects to carry the ball against Kentucky, senior Ivory Kelly-Martin and redshirt freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams. Cody Ince is situated for additional playing time on the offensive line, creating a deeper rotation and an experienced body to add to the mix.
2. Be opportunistic
The Iowa defense has thrived on turning people over this season. Stepping outside of Big Ten play against less familiar competition that can work to the Hawkeyes' favor. Iowa leads the country with a school-record 24 interceptions this season and ranks third nationally with 30 takeaways. Dane Belton with five, Riley Moss with four and Matt Hankins and Jermari Harris with three lead a group of 11 Hawkeyes who have contributed to Iowa's interception total. If the Hawkeyes can turn Kentucky over and maintain its defensive average of 19.2 points per game, Iowa should be in a position for success.
3. Do the legwork
Iowa has advantage on special teams where kicker Caleb Shudak, punter Tory Taylor and return specialist Charlie Jones can make a difference in this game. Shudak has been successful on 23-of-27 field goal tries, including 14-of-15 from between 30-49 yards and 4-of-6 from 50 or more yards. In an expected close game, that matters. Tory Taylor continues to average 45.9 yards on 76 punts, but it's his field-changing ability that makes the real difference, placing 38 punts inside the 20 and hitting 25 for 50 or more yards. Jones averages 26.3 on kick returns and 7.8 yards on punt returns.
4. Find a Warren Holloway
The last time Iowa played in the Citrus Bowl, Drew Tate hit seldom-targeted Warren Holloway with a walk-off touchdown pass that stunned LSU 30-25. Bowl games have a history of surprises, from a little-used senior like Holloway catching a game winner to underclassmen leaping forward following good bowl prep to create a difference. Iowa may need that type of unsung hero to add to its bowl win streak of three and its nation-leading string of 15 straight wins over nonconference opponents that is matched by the Wildcats.