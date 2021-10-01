Four-down territory: Iowa at Maryland

Four things the football teams from Iowa and Maryland can do to position themselves for success in Friday's 7 p.m. game at College Park:
Maryland (4-0, 1-0)
1. Armed forces
Maryland features the Big Ten's most prolific passing attack, averaging 335 yards per game with a quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa who has completed 75.6 percent of his passes this season. He has been efficient, throwing 10 touchdown passes and just one interception. The junior also brings a running threat to the position. His ability to make good decisions against a veteran secondary will be important for the Terps.
2. Find some balance
The Terps have a back in Tayon Fleet-Davis who helps keep defense's honest. The senior averages 7.1 yards per carry and has gained 311 yards during Maryland's 4-0 start. His ability to provide a complement to a deep receiving corps led by Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett is a significant component. Maryland, with a veteran line that returned three starters from a year ago, is averaging 166 yards per game on the ground.
3. Full-throttle defense
Allowing 14.2 points, Maryland's defense plays fast and has solid experience in the back end, where Nick Cross and Jakorian Bennett lead the way. Bennett leads all power-five defenders with six pass break ups and two interceptions from his spot at cornerback. Cross also has a pair of picks on the year as part of a defense which also leads the Big Ten with 16 sacks. Sam Okuayinonu is third in the conference with four sacks.
4. Seize the moment
This has the chance to be a "defining'' moment for third-year coach Mike Locksley's program. Iowa is the first of five ranked opponents Maryland will play in upcoming weeks and with a full house expected in College Park for a "black out'' game, there will be no shortage of energy at "The Shell.'' The Terps will need to feed off of that if they hope to secure the upset.
Iowa (4-0, 1-0)
1. Establish the run
The Hawkeyes need something good to happen in the run game if they hope to extend their ongoing 10-game win streak. Cohesion up front and a strong game from Tyler Goodson are prerequisites for Iowa success in its first Big Ten road test of the season. The Hawkeyes totaled just 54 yards on the ground as a team in last week's win over Colorado State, well below the 121.3 per game Iowa has averaged.
2. Get picky
Iowa neutralized Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. and Iowa State's Brock Purdy with game-changing defensive plays. The Hawkeyes intercepted three passes in each of those games but hasn't recorded a pick since. The ability to do so against the Big Ten's top passing attack would only improve Iowa's chances. Riley Moss and Matt Hankins lead Iowa with two interceptions apiece.
3. Move the chains
The Hawkeyes' ability to sustain drives will be important against the aerial attack the Terps will throw at Iowa's defense. Quarterback Spencer Petras played on of his most complete games under center a week ago against Colorado State. His ability to sustain that momentum and build off of a completion rate that has grown to 59.8 percent will be important for an offense which ranks 11th in the Big Ten in third-down conversions with a success rate of 36 percent.
4. Be special
Iowa has a potential edge on special teams that it will need to use. From Tory Taylor punting at an average of 47.9 yards per attempt to Charlie Jones' averages of 24.4 yards on kick returns and 13.4 on punt returns, Iowa has an edge on the Terps. Caleb Shudak has converted on five of his six field goal tries, including three straight, while Maryland's Joe Petrino is perfect in seven tries this season including a game-winner at Illinois two weeks ago.