Four-down territory: Kent State at Iowa

Four things the football teams from Kent State and Iowa can do to put themselves in a position for success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Kent State (1-1)
1. Establish the run
The Golden Flashes lead the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 360 yards per game. that includes 494 yards on the ground last week in a 60-10 win over VMI. Kent State had success rushing the ball in its 41-10 loss at Texas A&M as well, gaining 226 yards. That total was the most allowed by the Aggies on the ground in nearly two years. Marquez Cooper, Xavier Williams and quarterback Dustin Crum all average over 65 rushing yards per game.
2. Take your pick
No team in college football has intercepted more than the eight passes that Kent State has picked off through two games. Cornerbacks Elvis Hines and Montre Miller each have three interceptions through two games for the Golden Flashes, who use a 3-3-5 defensive alignment similar to the one Iowa faced a week ago at Iowa State.
3. Make accurate throws
Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum was the most accurate passer in the Mid-American Conference a year ago, completing 73.2 percent of his passes while leading the league with a 12:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's working with a group of receivers led by Nykeim Johnson and Dante Cephas, who have combined for 12 of the Golden Flashes' 28 receptions through two games.
4. Play with an attitude
With rosters filled with players who feel they may have been overlooked in the recruiting process by Big Ten schools, Mid-American Conference teams tend to play with a bit of a chip on their shoulders when they step onto the field to face at Big Ten program. MAC teams have beaten their Big Ten counterparts 21 times since 2010. If the Golden Flashes hang around, they're capable of adding to that number.
Iowa (2-0, 1-0)
1. Establish the run
A good objective every week, gaining some traction on the ground is something Iowa needs to get done as it works deeper into its schedule. The Hawkeyes currently rank 14th in the Big Ten and 104th nationally in rushing, averaging 112.5 yards per game. The return of Kyler Schott should bolster the Iowa line and give Tyler Goodson an opportunity to add to his average of 77 rushing yards per game.
2. Start fast
Iowa has won its last 13 games against nonconference opponents and the Hawkeyes will put themselves in a position to grow that number if they can find a way to start quickly. While that didn't happen a week ago at Iowa State, the 14 points Iowa scored in the first two minutes, 15 seconds against Indiana in the Sept. 4 season opener took the Hoosiers out of their game plan and sent Iowa on its way to a win.
3. Improve connectiveity
Replacing two senior receivers from a year ago has led to a few challenges in the passing game this season as players adjust to expanded roles and additional defensive attention. Quarterback Spencer Petras has completed only half of the 48 passes he has attempted through two games. Petras has just one touchdown pass, a 26-yarder to Charlie Jones in the second quarter of the Iowa State game, but he also has remained interception-free through two games. Sam LaPorta remains Iowa's top receiver with six catches.
4. Deliver on D
Beyond leading the nation with three defensive touchdowns and ranking second to Saturday opponent Kent State with six interceptions through two games, Iowa's defense is off to a solid start. The Hawkeyes rank third in the Big Ten in stopping the run and in scoring defense, allowing 82 yards on the ground and 11.5 points per game. Linebackers Seth Benson and Jack Campbell lead Iowa with 15 and 14 tackles, respectively.