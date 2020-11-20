Four-down territory: Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes

4. Make a connection

With Journey Brown and Noah Cain sidelined by health issues, Penn State's running game is a work in progress. Devyn Ford has been the team's top rusher with 207 yards through four games. Quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis have completed 54.6 percent of their passes, but do have capable receivers. Jahan Dotson ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 97 receiving yards per game and his 23 receptions matches the team-leading total of tight end Pat Freiermuth. Penn State also has one of the league's top freshman receivers in Parker Washington, who has caught 19 passes for 225 yards.

Iowa (2-2, 2-2)

1. Establish the run

Iowa has topped 200 rushing yards in its past two games, reflective of the growth of Tyler Goodson and an offensive unit that is developing cohesion. Goodson currently ranks third in the Big Ten with an average of 93.8 rushing yards per game and 6 yards per carry. As a team, the 11 rushing touchdowns the Hawkeyes have accumulated rank second in the Big Ten. Goodson is second in the league with five of those and Mekhi Sargent ranks fourth with four touchdown runs.

2. Dial it up on D