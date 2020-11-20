Four-down territory: Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes

Four things the football teams from Penn State and Iowa can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.:
Penn State (0-4, 0-4)
1. Hold onto the ball
If a program that has never in its history gone 0-5 to start the season wants to avoid that, holding onto the football would be a good place to start. Turnovers have been the story of Penn State's season and most have come early, setting a tone. The Nittany Lions have given the ball away six times on interceptions and three times on fumbles.
2. Find an offensive rhythm
Back-up quarterback Will Levis stepped in and provided that last week at Nebraska, and like Sean Clifford, 11-2 as a starter a year ago, he brings a threat to run the football under center. Levis rushed for 61 of the 245 yards Penn State gained on the ground last week at Nebraska and threw for 219 yards. Coach James Franklin hasn't announced a starter for Saturday and has indicated that both Levis and Clifford could see times against Iowa.
3. Discover a defense
Normally a strength for Penn State, defense has been problematic for the Nittany Lions this season. As a team, Penn State ranks in the middle of the pack defensively among its Big Ten peers, fifth in stopping the run and seventh in stopping the pass. Opponents are averaging 34.8 points per game against Penn State. Only two Big Ten teams surrender more. The Nittany Lions remain aggressive. End Shaka Toney and linebacker Brandon Simon have been productive, combining for four of the team's 10 sacks and 5.5 of the its 24 tackles for a loss.
4. Make a connection
With Journey Brown and Noah Cain sidelined by health issues, Penn State's running game is a work in progress. Devyn Ford has been the team's top rusher with 207 yards through four games. Quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis have completed 54.6 percent of their passes, but do have capable receivers. Jahan Dotson ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 97 receiving yards per game and his 23 receptions matches the team-leading total of tight end Pat Freiermuth. Penn State also has one of the league's top freshman receivers in Parker Washington, who has caught 19 passes for 225 yards.
Iowa (2-2, 2-2)
1. Establish the run
Iowa has topped 200 rushing yards in its past two games, reflective of the growth of Tyler Goodson and an offensive unit that is developing cohesion. Goodson currently ranks third in the Big Ten with an average of 93.8 rushing yards per game and 6 yards per carry. As a team, the 11 rushing touchdowns the Hawkeyes have accumulated rank second in the Big Ten. Goodson is second in the league with five of those and Mekhi Sargent ranks fourth with four touchdown runs.
2. Dial it up on D
The Hawkeyes defense has become stingy, ranking third in the Big Ten and eighth nationally this week in allowing 14.8 points per game. Iowa is giving up an average of 2.8 yards per run, the best among Big Ten defenses. Led by three picks from Jack Koerner and two apiece from Riley Moss and Barrington Wade, Iowa has turned opponents over 10 times through four games. The tone for those takeaways is being set up front where Zach VanValkenburg and Daviyon Nixon have combined for 6.5 of Iowa's 11 sacks and 12 of the team's 24 tackles for a loss.
3. Get upright again
After hitting his first four field goal attempts of the season, Keith Duncan has missed his his last two tries. In a match-up that is expected to be close, every kick matters and Iowa's all-time leader in field goal percentage -- 82.4 percent in hitting 42-of-51 -- will be attempting to get back on track. An Iowa native will be handling kicking duties on the other side of the field. Penn State's Jake Pinegar is an Ankeny native and former high school teammate of Iowa's Riley Moss. Pinegar has hit 4-of-7 field goal tries this season with a long of 40 yards.
4. Embrace the moment
Rarely will Iowa step into a more sterile environment than the one which will greet them at Beaver Stadium. There will be piped in crowd noise, but there won't be 106,572 fans in the cavernous venue tucked into the shadows of Mount Nittany. The opponent remains quality and Iowa will need to perform well, but the scene should give Iowa an opportunity to halt its six-game losing streak to Penn State at a place where the Hawkeyes last won in 2009.
