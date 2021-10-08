Four-down territory: Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes

Four things the football teams from Penn State and Iowa can do to position themselves for success in Saturday's 3 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium:
Penn State (5-0, 2-0)
1. Establish the run
Like Iowa, Penn State's rushing attack has been sporadic at times this season. Noah Cain, returning from a season-ending knee injury a year ago, leads the Nittany Lions on the ground. Part of a rotation of backs coach James Franklin has used, Cain averages 37.4 yards per game on the ground. Keyvone Lee and John Lovett average 34.8 and 31.7 yards per game, respectively. As a team, Penn State is 10th in the Big Ten in rushing with its average of 132.6 yards per game, one spot ahead of Iowa,
2. Dominate on defense
Penn State handed Indiana its first shutout since 2000 last weekend and the Nittany Lions join Iowa in having a stingy defense. In its unbeaten start, Penn State has allowed 12 points per game, third nationally and second in the Big Ten behind Iowa. The Nittany Lions have been tough to run on, giving up just 3.2 yards per carry.
3. Keep connecting
Quarterback Sean Clifford has returned to form this season, completing 67.5 percent of his 153 passes for 1,336 yards and 11 touchdowns through five games. Jahan Dotson has been his primary target, leading the Big Ten with an average of seven receptions per game and six touchdown receptions. Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have been productive as well, combining for 38 catches as part of a passing attack that averages 286 yards per game.
4. Be Stout
Penn State senior Jordan Stout is one of four players in the Football Bowl Subdivision handling kickoff, field goal and punting duties for their team this season. Stout ranks third in the Big Ten in punting, averaging 48.5 yards on his 24 punts this season. He has hit 6-of-9 field goal tries with a long of 50 yards and has recorded touch backs on 28 of his 30 kickoffs this season.
Iowa (5-0, 2-0)
1. Establish the pass
This is one of those games where Iowa's ability to make a few plays in the pass game will only help loosen things up on the ground for the Hawkeye offense. Quarterback Spencer Petras has now completed 62 percent of his passes this season, hitting 85-of-137 attempts for 943 yards. Tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Tyler Goodson have been his top targets, catching 22 and 12 passes, respectively. They join receivers Nico Ragaini and Charlie Jones in averaging over 12 yards per reception.
2. Don't forget the run
Like Iowa, Penn State's defense has thrived against the run. Goodson leads Iowa's ground game with an average of 86 yards per game in an offense which ranks 11th in the league with its average of 126 rushing yards. The Hawkeyes will look to run the ball against a defense that has allowed just 3.8 yards per carry this season.
3. Stay hungry
Iowa's defense has feasted on turnovers this season, leading the nation with 12 interceptions among the 16 takeaways it has recorded through five games. Eight Hawkeyes have intercepted passes this season, an effort led by three from Riley Moss and two apiece from Dane Belton and Matt Hankins.
4. Be special
Iowa's Jones leads the country with 404 kick return yards this season and the Hawkeyes could use a big game in the return game. Jones ranks third in the Big Ten, averaging 12 yards on punt returns and is fourth in the league with an average of 24.9 yards on kick returns. Hawkeye kicker Caleb Shudak is currently second in the Big Ten with an average of 1.6 field goals per game, hitting 8-of-9 this season.