Four games in, Hawkeyes' Petras wants more

Ferentz said the sophomore did a good job of keeping himself in the game despite his struggles in the second and third quarters.

Although pleased with the way back-up redshirt freshman Alex Padilla has been practicing, Ferentz said he never considered making a change under center.

"There’s no question about our confidence in Spencer, and we feel that same way about Alex," Ferentz said.

Petras enjoyed the opportunity to follow up the first victory of his career a week earlier against Michigan State with his first win as a starting quarterback away from Kinnick Stadium.

He understands there will be more challenges ahead, beginning with next Saturday’s game against a Penn State team that fell to 0-4 with a 30-23 loss at Nebraska on Saturday.

Petras said the challenge begins with improved consistency in his performance.

"I have to try to eliminate the turnovers," Petras said. "I have to be better than that."

As Iowa reaches the midpoint of its eight-game regular-season schedule, running back Tyler Goodson doesn’t believe that will be an issue.