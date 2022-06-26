Four-star lineman selects Hawkeyes

Iowa’s football program has already reaped a reward from one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year.

Trevor Lauck, a four-star offensive lineman from Indianapolis, announced Sunday evening on social media that he has verbally committed to sign with the Hawkeyes as part of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle from Roncalli High School became the 13th player to commit to the Hawkeyes in the current recruiting cycle after a weekend visit to Iowa City.

He was one of 23 top prospects to make official visits this past weekend, a group that included eight players who previously announced intentions to sign with Iowa in December, the earliest players in the Class of 2023 can put their signatures on binding letters of intent.

In making his announcement, Lauck thanked his family as well as the coaches and staff at Roncalli for their help and support.

“I want to thank each coach that has recruited me and built a relationship with me throughout the process,’’ Lauck wrote. “With that being said, I am committed to the University of Iowa. Go Hawkeyes.’’

Lauck made three unofficial visits to the Iowa campus in addition to spending the week in Iowa City. He visited last July, attended the Iowa-Penn State football game last October and one of Iowa’s spring practices.

He also took an official visit to Michigan State earlier this month.

The Hawkeyes and Spartans were among a collection of 19 Football Bowl Subdivision programs who offered scholarships to Lauck.

He also held offers from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers from the Big Ten and had scholarship offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee and West Virginia in addition to four Mid-American Conference programs.

Ranked by Rivals and 247Sports as a four-star recruit on a five-star scale, Lauck is ranked by Rivals as a top-250 prospect nationally.

Rivals ranked him as the third-best senior in Indiana in the Class of 2023 and as the 25th-best offensive tackle prospect nationally, while 247Sports considers him the fifth-best prospect in the state and the 33rd-best offensive tackle prospect in the country.

Lauck was named by the Indiana Football Coaches Association as a Class 4A Junior All-State Team selection, selected as a first-team pick on offense.

He is the third offensive lineman to commit to Iowa in its 2023 recruiting class and the second from the state of Indiana.

Leighton Jones, a 6-4, 275-pound center from Brownsburg, Ind., committed to Iowa in February while Cannon Leonard, a 6-9, 265-pound tackle from Gilman, Ill., announced his verbal commitment last week.

