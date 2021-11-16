Four Vikings earn All-CCIW honors

Three key members of the stout Augustana College football team's defensive unit earned All-CCIW honors for the 2021 season and were joined on the elite honor squad by one of the team's most versatile athletes.
Juniors Chase Tatum, Tim Swaney and Nick Harper earned spots on the team. Tatum was Augie's lone first-team selection as Swaney and Harper were both second-team pick.
They were joined by fellow junior Bobby Inserra, who did a little bit of everything for the Vikings offensively in their 5-5 season and was selected as a second-team specialist.
Tatum, a disruptive force as a defensive end, was one of just three juniors to be named to this year's first-team defense. The former Princeton, Ill., prep led the Vikings in tackles for loss (15) and sacks (11). His 15 tackles for loss placed him third in the CCIW and his sack number led the conference.
He was the only player this season to tally double-digit sacks, also leading the conference in sack yardage with 69. His 52 total tackles placed him in the top 20 in the CCIW as well. On a national level, Tatum ranked 15th in all of NCAA DIII in sacks and is top 50 in TFLs.
Swaney (92) and Harper (68) led the Vikings in tackles. Swaney also finished the year with nine TFLs and a sack, finishing second in the CCIW in total tackles and posted an average of 9.2 per contest. He ranked in the top 25 nationally in total tackles.
Harper, a defensive back, finished with four interceptions. His two picks against Millikin tied for most in a CCIW game this fall. His 60 solo tackles in 2021 ranks third in the CCIW.
Inserra was the main punt returner for the Vikings this year, averaging over 10 yards per return with a long of 27. He also had a kick return average of 22.5. He ranked first in the CCIW in punt returns and was second in return average. He had a single-game high of 81 punt return yards against North Park.