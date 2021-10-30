Fourth-quarter collapse costs Fighting Bees

The fourth quarter started very well for the St. Ambrose University football team on Saturday.
It quickly turned sour.
After taking a lead over hosting Roosevelt University on the first play of the final stanza at Morris Field in Arlington Heights, Ill., the Fighting Bees had no answer for the hosting Lakers the final 14-plus minutes.
Roosevelt scored on all three of its fourth-quarter possessions to rally for a 35-21 victory in the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League clash.
“Up to that point, we had really competed and we we're doing some good things,” said SAU coach Mike Magistrelli of the first three quarters. “Unfortunately, from that point forward it didn't go so well.”
It was SAU's second straight loss after seemingly finding its way two weeks ago in a road upset of then No. 12 Olivet Nazarene University.
“We played much better this week than we did last week,” said Magistrelli of his team's uninspired 35-14 home setback to St. Francis (Ill.).
The Bees, however, weren't able to seal the deal and take a second-straight road victory in league play.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, senior quarterback John Benckendorf scrambled to his left and found an open Hunter Thompson in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard scoring strike with Joe Namio tacking on the extra point.
The touchdown capped an eight-play, 44-yard drive and gave the Fighting Bees (3-6, 2-3 MSFA Midwest) a 21-14 lead after a scoreless third quarter.
But way too much time remained and Roosevelt didn't flinch.
The Lakers responded with big plays — usually including quarterback Jack Sheehan.
Roosevelt's first drive after SAU took the fourth-quarter lead was capped by a 43-yard scoring strike from Sheehan to Khaliq Hammond.
Then, on the first play after an SAU punt, Sheehan hit Blaize Griffin on a 58-yard scoring strike on a play-action pass right down the middle of the field.
The Lakers' next possession after SAU's fourth punt of the contest went 98 yards in seven plays and was capped by Tyler Tenner's second 21-yard scoring run of the game, this one with 2:43 left in regulation.
In that fateful fourth quarter, the Lakers accumulated 228 of their 339 yards of offense.
“They were able to run the ball late in the game,” said Magistrelli, noting some offensive adjustments. “I thought we had done a good job against their running game and then they lined up in some double tight formations and used extra linemen and a fullback. They just pounded the football.”
Conversely, the SAU offense, which missed some chances early in the game in the Lakers' red zone, ground to a near standstill in the fourth, finishing with 291 yards.
Magistrelli said that some of that was the result of top available running backs Ray Bouye (20 carries, 80 yards, one TD) and Trent Nunn (4-17) getting banged up and having to give way to freshman Kaden King (12-31). Benckendorf (16-53) was also used more in the running game and utilized his legs on a 57-yard scoring scramble that tied the game at 14 with 6:09 left in the second quarter.
SAU also missed a couple of field goal tries by Namio, with one just before halftime being blocked.
“It was another tough loss,” said Magistrelli. “But I was proud of the way we competed.”