Freshman back, Hawkeye offense gain traction

IOWA CITY — About six hours separated the first two touchdown runs of Kaleb Johnson’s college football career.

The true freshman scored on carries of 40 and 55 yards in the Iowa football team’s 27-0 victory over Nevada on a bizarre Saturday night that spilled over into early Sunday morning at Kinnick Stadium.

“I’ll never forget it," Johnson said.

Neither will the players who sat through three lightning delays that kept them off the field for a total of 3 hours, 56 minutes or a group of around 1,000 fans who were evacuated from the grandstand three times but stuck around until the game ended at 1:39 a.m. on Sunday, one minute shy of seven hours after it kicked off Saturday night.

In between the stops and starts on the soggy turf, the Iowa offense found some much-needed traction and the Hawkeye defense crafted its first shutout since blanking Northwestern 20-0 in 2019.

“It felt a little bit more like the kind of football we want to play," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

A young line blocked, young backs found room to run, newfound health at receiver broadened the scope of what Iowa could accomplish in the passing game and the Hawkeyes’ senior quarterback Spencer Petras settled in for the first time this season as he orchestrated it all.

The return of healthy Nico Ragaini, Keagan Johnson and Brody Brecht at the receiver spots made a difference as did starting running back Gavin Williams’ improved durability as he works his back from a preseason injury.

“It was great to see all of those guys in the huddle again," Petras said. “To get Nico back, to get Keagan back, Brody, it was good to have them all out there."

Kaleb Johnson’s work came at a time when Iowa needed additional help at running back.

Leshon Williams, the starter in the Hawkeyes’ first two games of the season, missed Saturday’s game and last week’s practices following the death of his father a week earlier. Gavin Williams and Kaleb Johnson, however, combined to run for 160 of the 162 rushing yards Iowa accumulated.

As the Hawkeyes worked toward a 337-yard effort — 21 more yards on offense than Iowa had collected in its first two games combined — Petras found a rhythm and a successful blend of deep balls combined with shorter passes.

Ragaini wrapped his arms around a 46-yard pass following the third weather delay, Gavin Williams caught a ball for a 32-yard gain among his three receptions and Arland Bruce IV reeled in a 21-yard touchdown to finish off Iowa’s 14-point opening quarter.

That helped build a modest 175-yard passing performance and a 14-of-26 success rate that marked the first time this season Petras had completed more than 50% of his pass attempts.

“Spencer, I thought, made some beautiful throws and he had some real near misses. Hopefully, in time, those will be completions. Whether it’s thrown a little off or maybe the receiver was a little bit off, that type of deal, but it was encouraging because it looked like we were going to go somewhere with it," Ferentz said.

“If we can combine that with a good run game, hopefully we can be able to do the things we want to do. It was encouraging."

As part of a rushing attack with averaged 4.6 yards per carry — well above the 1.9 yards Iowa had averaged through two games — Kaleb Johnson started and finished the Hawkeyes’ scoring on Saturday.

He ran the ball just seven times and covered 103 yards to become the first Iowa freshman to run for at least 100 yards and score two touchdowns in a game since Marcus Coker ran for 219 yards and ran for a pair of scores in the Hawkeyes’ 27-24 win over Missouri in the 2010 Insight Bowl.

“I’ve been waiting for this since I got here," the 6-foot, 212-pound back from Hamilton, Ohio, said.

But he had to learn how to walk before he could run the way he did through the Nevada defense.

“First game, I started stiff. I was kind of nervous and scared and a little bit excited because it was my first game," Johnson said. “Second game, got in, got a first down and that was cool.

"This game, third game, I just turned it on just went from there. So, it was really just me getting used to the environment, getting used to the players and the other teams we play."

Johnson’s first collegiate touchdown came on an inside run that he took to the perimeter on the right side, busting free for a 40-yard touchdown run to put Iowa on the board with 4 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

“I just saw my blocker, read him and I really thought I was going to go down but I just told my mind to stay up," Johnson said.

He had to wait for an encore.

The multiple delays caused by the lightning-filled skies around Kinnick Stadium prevented Johnson from scoring his second touchdown until early Sunday morning.

That came on an inside zone run that Johnson again broke to the outside but unlike his first touchdown, Johnson cut toward the Iowa sideline and raced 55 yards for a score with 8:22 remaining in the game.

“It was good to see him run with confidence," Ferentz said. “He got a little bit of daylight and knew what to do with that."

True freshman Drew Stevens, who handled Iowa’s placekicking duties for the first time after handling kickoffs in the first two games, contributed two field goals in the Hawkeyes’ final tune-up before the start of Big Ten play at Rutgers next Saturday at 6 p.m.

Stevens hit from 43 yards to end an 11-play, 69-yard drive just over five minutes into the second quarter that sent Iowa into the locker room with a 17-0 halftime lead.

As the Iowa defense worked to hold Nevada (2-2) to 151 yards, Stevens extended the Hawkeyes’ lead shortly after the third weather delay when Ragaini’s 46-yard reception in traffic opened a drive Stevens ended with a 32-yard field goal with 2:40 to go in the third quarter.

Ferentz called it all an effort to build on.

“The guys pushed forward, practice well and I think we did make improvement this week," Ferentz said. “… And to get a reward, it’s important, really important, and hopefully we can build on this."