Freshman Graves learning quickly for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Aaron Graves is a quick learner, on and off of the football field.

The freshman defensive lineman earned an associate’s degree from Iowa Central Community College before he picked up his high school diploma last spring, weeks before he participated in his first football workout at Iowa.

Even then once he got on the field, Graves has been ahead of the curve.

“The way he’s been practicing, it would be crazy to say we’re going to redshirt him. That would be stupid on our part right now," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said following the Hawkeyes’ Kids at Kinnick open practice earlier this month.

“At some point we may say it. He’s got a lot to learn, but his tempo, the way he goes about things, he belongs on the field with the older guys. He goes hard."

That’s nothing new.

An all-state player throughout his career at Southeast Valley High School, the 6-foot-4, 271-pound freshman from Dayton, Iowa, was selected as the Gatorade player of the year in football in Iowa last season.

MaxPreps took it a step further, naming Graves as its national male high school athlete of the year for his success extending beyond the football field where he established school career records for sacks, tackles and punting average and started on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Graves also competed in basketball, wrestling and track during his prep career.

He scored over 1,000 career points on the basketball court during the same season he reached the awards stand at the Iowa state high school wrestling tournament.

“He’s a tremendous athlete. We’re anxious to see what he can do concentrating on just one sport," Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. “He has a bright future, but he’s still learning."

Graves is curious to see how it all plays out as well.

Given the experience the Hawkeyes return on the defensive front, welcoming starters back at three positions and having veteran reserves at the remaining spots on the two-deep depth chart, Graves didn’t arrive in Iowa City this summer expecting to start.

He would welcome a chance to participate on special teams, something special teams coordinator LeVar Woods believes will likely happen.

Mostly though, Graves wants to learn.

“Everything is different at this level," he said. “The speed and quickness at every position is so fast, you have to adjust to that. I’m seeing that every day in practice. It’s a challenge."

Graves embraces that, among the reasons coaches consider him a likely option among Iowa’s freshman class to see time on the field this fall.

From one day to the next, Graves welcomes the chance to learn from his teammates as well.

“There is so much experience in the room, guys who have played in Big Ten games and there is a lot I can learn from them," Graves said. “They are the ones with the experience at this level. I’m still the new guy."

An eye-opening first glance into Iowa’s playbook reminded Graves of that and just how much he has to learn.

“It was like, ‘Whoa,’ at first, a little overwhelming because of the volume and the details that aren’t just suggestions, they’re expectations," Graves said.

Daily meetings throughout the summer helped Graves absorb it all.

Teammates have been more than accommodating, willing to answer any question he threw their way.

“I’m getting there. It took some time, but I’m starting to get it down and understand how it all fits together," Graves said. "The guys who have been here, it’s second nature to them and I look forward to getting to that point, but I wouldn’t say I’m there yet."

Graves said his teammates want him to get to that point.

He believes the attention to detail is among the reasons the Hawkeye defense has enjoyed the level of success it has over the years.

“The older guys in the room, the guys who have been here, they’re willing to help anyway they can because they know what it takes to be successful here," Graves said. “There are five, six, seven guys you can turn to with any question and they’ll not only give you the answer, they’ll help you understand it."

Graves appreciates that.

“It’s the Iowa way of doing things, a very high set of expectations, and that I want to meet that standard just as they have," Graves said.

And with time, Graves believes that will lead to opportunity.

“I’m not rushing into anything. If I were to get into a spot in the rotation, that would be great, and I’ll contribute to this team any way I can, but right now, I’m just trying to learn as much as I can and build off of that," he said.