Freshman Taylor named the punter of the year in Big Ten

Freshman Tory Taylor made an immediate not only on the Iowa football team but on the entire Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes' 23-year-old Australian punter was named Thursday as the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year, the first Hawkeye to win the honor and the first freshman to receive the award in its 10-year history.

Taylor averaged 44.1 yards on 40 punts during Iowa's 6-2 season, the third-best average in the Big Ten and the 20th best in college football, but it was his precision which separated him from his peers.

Nine of Taylor's punts traveled more than 50 yards, 18 were downed inside the 20-yard line and he recorded only one touchback.

Selected as the first-team all-conference punter by league coaches and a media panel, Taylor had only six punts returned and gave up only 4.6 yards per return.

Three other Iowa special teams performers also received all-Big Ten honors.

Charlie Jones, a junior, earned second-team honors from coaches and third-team recognition as a return specialist from the media.

Jones led the Big Ten and ranks 11th nationally with an average of 10.5 yards per return.