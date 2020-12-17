Freshman Taylor named the punter of the year in Big Ten

Freshman Tory Taylor made an immediate not only on the Iowa football team but on the entire Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes' 23-year-old Australian punter was named Thursday as the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year, the first Hawkeye to win the honor and the first freshman to receive the award in its 10-year history.
Taylor averaged 44.1 yards on 40 punts during Iowa's 6-2 season, the third-best average in the Big Ten and the 20th best in college football, but it was his precision which separated him from his peers.
Nine of Taylor's punts traveled more than 50 yards, 18 were downed inside the 20-yard line and he recorded only one touchback.
Selected as the first-team all-conference punter by league coaches and a media panel, Taylor had only six punts returned and gave up only 4.6 yards per return.
Three other Iowa special teams performers also received all-Big Ten honors.
Charlie Jones, a junior, earned second-team honors from coaches and third-team recognition as a return specialist from the media.
Jones led the Big Ten and ranks 11th nationally with an average of 10.5 yards per return.
Iowa senior Keith Duncan received third-team all-league honors from both groups. The most accurate field goal kicker in Hawkeye history with an 82.5-percent success rate in his career, Duncan has hit 14-of-18 field goal attempts this season with a long of 48 yards and he has converted on all 26 of his PAT tries.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette received honorable mention as a return specialist on both teams.
Illinois punter Blake Hayes received third-team honors from the media and honorable mention from coaches.
He averaged 43.7 yards on 33 punts, booting seven punts of 50 or more yards and having 13 downed inside the 20-yard line.
In addition to Taylor, other Big Ten individual honors went to Nebraska's Connor Culp, the Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year, and Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers, the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.
Indiana coach Tom Allen, who led the Hoosiers to a 6-1 record, was selected by his peers as the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year and by the media as the Dave McClain Coach of the Year.
The Big Ten announced its offensive and defensive all-conference selections earlier this week.
