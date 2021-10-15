Freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson carves out niche for Hawkeyes

“They both have an uncanny ability to just go out on the practice field and rise to the level of competition,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Kerentz said. “They have done a pretty good job of that, not necessarily every day, but for the most part they have been able to do that so that is a good thing.’’

Johnson made his first career start in Iowa’s win over Colorado State, becoming just the sixth true freshman receiver to start for the Hawkeyes during Ferentz’s 23 seasons.

That rare chance is something Johnson appreciates.

“There’s a lot of freshmen who want to be on the field right now,’’ Johnson said. “I’m blessed to be out there and I just want to be help the team out any way I can. That might be blocking. Sometimes, it might be that they depend on me to get catches and make something happen.’’

Johnson made something happen in the fourth quarter of the Hawkeyes’ 23-20 win over fourth-ranked Penn State last weekend and did so without the ball in his hands.

He found himself being an effective decoy on the play that sprung Nico Ragaini open for a game-deciding 44-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.