Freshmen QBs will debut for Hawkeyes in bowl

IOWA CITY – While Iowa will face a familiar opponent in TransPerfect Music City Bowl, it will face Kentucky with a quarterback who has never taken a snap for the Hawkeyes.

Redshirt freshman Joe Labas or true freshman Carson May will be under center in the New Year’s Eve match-up in Nashville, Tenn., after senior Spencer Petras underwent surgery last week.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the injury Petras suffered in the Hawkeyes’ loss to Nebraska on Nov. 25 will prevent him from playing in the 11 a.m. game that pairs opponents that opened 2022 with a New Year’s Day match-up in the Citrus Bowl.

“I think it’s probably unrealistic to think he’ll be able to throw a ball for several months now, including spring,’’ Ferentz said Sunday.

Petras’ 31 career starts included Iowa’s 20-17 loss to Kentucky in Orlando at the end of a 10-win 2021 season.

With back-up Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, Labas or May will start against a Wildcats team that shares a 7-5 record with the Hawkeyes.

“We’ll let those guys work the next four weeks and see how they do,’’ Ferentz said. “We were on the field (Saturday) and both did some good things, but obviously we’ve got some work to do with both guys. The good news is that we have four weeks to get that done.’’

A 6-foot-4, 207-pound Brecksville, Ohio, native, Labas threw for 7,221 yards during his career at Brecksville-Broadview High School in suburban Cleveland.

May, a 6-3, 217-pound native of Jones, Okla., threw for 8,549 and 107 touchdowns during his prep career and was chosen in 2021 as the Oklahoma Class 2A player of the year.

Before being put into an unexpected competition for the starting job, both spent the bulk of the 2022 season working with Iowa’s scout team.

“Both of those guys have done a good job,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re good young guys and obviously, they’re lacking experience right now. That’s our job, to move ‘em forward.’’

Shortly after accepting a bowl invitation for the 20th time in his 24 seasons at Iowa, Ferentz did say he expects cornerback Cooper DeJean and tight end Sam LaPorta to be back on the field before the Hawkeyes play at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the home facility of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Neither would have been available if Iowa would have played in the Big Ten title game, but are expected back in practice well before the bowl game.

“I know they’re excited. I can tell by the way they are acting. They’re excited to play another game,’’ Ferentz said.

With other Hawkeyes headed to the transfer portal as well, Ferentz said Iowa’s roster remains fluid as it prepares for its first-ever appearance in the Music City Bowl.

“A couple of our guys have made up their minds. A couple guys are trying to figure out what they want to do. I just encourage our players to give it good thought,’’ Ferentz said.

“The biggest thing is once we start our bowl preparation in earnest, I want to make sure everybody is ready to roll and is on board.’’

Iowa was scheduled to play in the Nashville bowl two years ago but COVID-19 issues within the Missouri team the Hawkeyes were prepared to play forced the cancellation of that game.

“I know the players who were on our team in 2020 are excited about getting the chance to have the full bowl experience there,’’ Ferentz said.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta welcomes the opportunity for Hawkeye fans to finally get the opportunity to follow the team to a bowl in a city that is at somewhat reasonable drivable distance.

“Over the past few years, many fans have approached me saying they would be excited to go to Nashville and take over that city,’’ Barta said. “We’re excited about that opportunity.’’