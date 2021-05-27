Friday match-ups, multiple kickoffs set

One hundred days before the college football season kicks off, the nuances of schedules that include Friday games for Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois and plentiful tailgate-friendly mid-afternoon starts have been unveiled.

Seven kickoff times for Iowa games, six starts for Illinois and four for Iowa State were announced Thursday by their respective conferences including a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Sept. 11 game between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium.

ABC will televise this year’s Cy-Hawk game, one of four Iowa games currently scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

That includes the Hawkeyes’ Sept. 4 season opener at Kinnick Stadium against Indiana, a Sept. 18 home game against Kent State and an Oct. 16 home game against Purdue. BTN will televise the Indiana and Kent State games while television plans remain undetermined for the Purdue game.

Starting times have also been set for three additional Iowa road games this season, including the Hawkeyes’ Friday, Oct. 1 game at Maryland which is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and a national telecast on FS1.

Iowa’s Oct. 30 game at Wisconsin will start at 11 a.m. and its regular-season finale at Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 26 will be played at 12:30 p.m. and televised by BTN.