Friday match-ups, multiple kickoffs set

One hundred days before the college football season kicks off, the nuances of schedules that include Friday games for Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois and plentiful tailgate-friendly mid-afternoon starts have been unveiled.
Seven kickoff times for Iowa games, six starts for Illinois and four for Iowa State were announced Thursday by their respective conferences including a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for the Sept. 11 game between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium.
ABC will televise this year’s Cy-Hawk game, one of four Iowa games currently scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.
That includes the Hawkeyes’ Sept. 4 season opener at Kinnick Stadium against Indiana, a Sept. 18 home game against Kent State and an Oct. 16 home game against Purdue. BTN will televise the Indiana and Kent State games while television plans remain undetermined for the Purdue game.
Starting times have also been set for three additional Iowa road games this season, including the Hawkeyes’ Friday, Oct. 1 game at Maryland which is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and a national telecast on FS1.
Iowa’s Oct. 30 game at Wisconsin will start at 11 a.m. and its regular-season finale at Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 26 will be played at 12:30 p.m. and televised by BTN.
Iowa State will also play on Black Friday this season, hosting TCU at either 3 or 3:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by Fox or FS1.
In addition to the Sept. 11 home game against Iowa, the Cyclones’ Sept. 4 opener at Jack Trice Stadium against Northern Iowa has also been set for a 2:30 p.m. start.
ISU visits UNLV on Sept. 18, when a 9:30 p.m. kickoff has been set for a CBS Sports Network telecast.
Starting times for all other Big 12 games will be announced at a later date.
Like Iowa, Illinois is among 10 Big Ten teams opening the 2021 season against a conference opponent.
The Fighting Illini’s game against Nebraska, originally scheduled to be played in Ireland, will now be played at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 28. Bret Bielema’s debut as Illinois’ coach is now set for a noon start and a national telecast by Fox.
Illinois will host its second Big Ten game on Friday, Sept. 17, hosting Maryland in an 8 p.m. game that will be televised by FS1.
The Fighting Illini will host UTSA on Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and travel to Virginia for a game on Sept. 11 that has been set for a 10 a.m. start and a telecast on the ACC Network.
Two additional Illinois starting times have been determined, with the Oct. 9 homecoming game against Wisconsin set for a 2:30 or 3 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium and an Oct. 23 game at Penn State scheduled for 11 a.m.