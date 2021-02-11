Frigid conditions delay Bees' home opener

A frigid forecast for Saturday will delay the home opener for the St. Ambrose football team.
With a projected high temperature of 5 degrees and snow likely earlier in the day, the Fighting Bees’ game against St. Xavier has been rescheduled for Tuesday at the St. Vincent’s Sports Complex in Davenport.
“Taking a realistic look at the forecast for Saturday, we saw very little chance that we could play that day so we started to look at alternatives,’’ St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. “It looks like the next day with slightly higher temperatures might be Tuesday so we will plan for that.’’
This week’s schedule change will also impact the St. Ambrose schedule the following weekend, with a home game against St. Francis (Ill.) pushed back one day to Sunday, Feb. 21.
That change provides players with an additional day between games, alleviating concerns about following a Tuesday game with a quick turnaround for a Saturday game.
Magistrelli said administrators and coaches at St. Xavier and St. Francis were willing to work through logistical issues involved in changing the dates of the games.
“There is a lot that goes into it and they’ve been good about being flexible,’’ Magistrelli said. “We’re playing in the spring because of COVID, but now we are all finding ourselves dealing with February weather.’’
The starting time for both games has also been changed. Both are now scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff after previously being set for starts later in the day.
“We’re hoping to play in the heat of the day, looking for every degree of warmth we can find,’’ Magistrelli said. “When you play at 2 or 3 o’clock, by the time the game ends it is getting dark and the temperature is dropping quickly.’’
With the schedule change, St. Ambrose will change its game-week preparations and players will have an additional late-week off day before resuming practices.
“The guys have been flexible with everything so far and the hope is after this first stretch of three games, we have an off week and then things can get back to more of a normal routine in March,’’ Magistrelli said.
St. Ambrose is playing its initial home games this season at the St. Vincent’s Sports Complex with hopes of return to its normal home turf at Brady Street Stadium later in the season.
No spectators are being allowed at either of the Fighting Bees’ home games this month.