Frigid conditions delay Bees' home opener

A frigid forecast for Saturday will delay the home opener for the St. Ambrose football team.

With a projected high temperature of 5 degrees and snow likely earlier in the day, the Fighting Bees’ game against St. Xavier has been rescheduled for Tuesday at the St. Vincent’s Sports Complex in Davenport.

“Taking a realistic look at the forecast for Saturday, we saw very little chance that we could play that day so we started to look at alternatives,’’ St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. “It looks like the next day with slightly higher temperatures might be Tuesday so we will plan for that.’’

This week’s schedule change will also impact the St. Ambrose schedule the following weekend, with a home game against St. Francis (Ill.) pushed back one day to Sunday, Feb. 21.

That change provides players with an additional day between games, alleviating concerns about following a Tuesday game with a quick turnaround for a Saturday game.

Magistrelli said administrators and coaches at St. Xavier and St. Francis were willing to work through logistical issues involved in changing the dates of the games.