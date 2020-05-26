From P-town to Iowa City, Heflin follows in Bielema's footsteps

Jack Heflin has never met Brett Bielema.
But, being from Prophetstown, Ill., he knows all about him. He knows Bielema came out of Prophetstown and became a tough, hard-nosed, over-achieving defensive tackle at Iowa before going on to a lengthy coaching career.
And now Heflin is going to be part of the same program, wearing the same colors, playing the same position.
Heflin announced last week that he would transfer to Iowa after starting at defensive tackle the past three years at Northern Illinois.
He should fit right in.
Like Bielema, he began his college career as a walk-on and had to fight and claw his way to a scholarship. He’s the same sort of grind-it-out player as Bielema, a guy who isn’t a super athlete but who plays with a ferocity and a relentlessness that masks any physical shortcomings he might have.
In other words, he is Iowa’s kind of guy.
He also is a huge Iowa fan. Heflin first started following the Hawkeyes when they played in the 2010 Orange Bowl. He especially admired defensive end Adrian Clayborn.
Then his stepfather, Chris Breitbach, a lifelong Iowa fan, took him to a game.
“My first ever college football game was Iowa vs. Iowa State at Kinnick (in 2012),’’ Heflin said. “I told Chris, ‘You screwed me over here.’ He said ‘Why?’ I said ‘Because I’m never going to see another atmosphere like this.’ It was an amazing game. That’s where I really fell in love with Iowa football.’’
When Heflin decided to leave NIU and enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, he obviously hoped Iowa might be interested but he knew coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff take very few graduate transfers into their program.
“They’ve done an amazing job for the last 20-plus years of developing their own players,’’ Heflin said. “You look at the pedigree of walk-ons they’ve put in the NFL and 2- and 3-star players who’ve gone on to play in the NFL.
“I figured if they talked to me it would be great, but I really wasn’t expecting it. And then when it happened, I thought, ‘Whoa.’ It’s like things just got real.’’
He also heard from other schools in the Big Ten as well as programs in the Big 12, ACC and Pac-12, but this really wasn’t much of a contest. A week after stepping into the transfer portal, Heflin became a Hawkeye.
“I knew the whole process was going to have to happen quick because football is returning soon and I wanted to find a spot where I could go and get situated because summer workouts are coming,’’ he said. “But I didn’t know it was going to be this quick.’’
One of the most difficult things about the move was telling the coaches at NIU that he was leaving. He genuinely loved the four years he spent in DeKalb and will be forever grateful for the opportunity he received there.
“It was hard to tell them but Coach (Thomas) Hammock and Coach (Jordan) Gigli are stand-up guys and they were very helpful, very supportive,’’ Heflin said. “They were very kind. They knew what I wanted to do and they understood that I wanted to play at a power-5 school. They completely understood that.’’
NIU defensive coordinator Derrick Jackson, who formerly coached at Purdue, even put in a call to Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell to tell him what kind of player he was getting.
With the Hawkeyes, Heflin figures to battle junior Davyion Nixon, senior Austin Schulte and sophomore Noah Shannon for the two open defensive tackle slots. He knows that’s not going to be easy despite his previous success at NIU.
He hopes to move to Iowa City as early as next week.
“I’m just trying to get out there as soon as possible, get my ducks in a row, do all the compliance stuff, all the administrative stuff, meet with all the coaches in person, just start building more of a relationship,’’ he said. “I’m really looking forward to that.’’
Beyond this fall, he would love to get a shot at playing pro football and ultimately wants to get into coaching.
Who knows? Somewhere along the line he might even get to meet Bielema, who currently serves as the outside linebackers coach for the New York Giants.
”My mom knows him and I know the legend of him,’’ Heflin said. “I think he’s just a little bit busy with his life and his career right now.
“I’ve never met him personally but I’m hoping someday that I get to meet him in the NFL, where he’s coaching now, and maybe even get to play for him someday. That would be pretty cool.’’
