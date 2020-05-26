From P-town to Iowa City, Heflin follows in Bielema's footsteps

When Heflin decided to leave NIU and enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, he obviously hoped Iowa might be interested but he knew coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff take very few graduate transfers into their program.

“They’ve done an amazing job for the last 20-plus years of developing their own players,’’ Heflin said. “You look at the pedigree of walk-ons they’ve put in the NFL and 2- and 3-star players who’ve gone on to play in the NFL.

“I figured if they talked to me it would be great, but I really wasn’t expecting it. And then when it happened, I thought, ‘Whoa.’ It’s like things just got real.’’

He also heard from other schools in the Big Ten as well as programs in the Big 12, ACC and Pac-12, but this really wasn’t much of a contest. A week after stepping into the transfer portal, Heflin became a Hawkeye.

“I knew the whole process was going to have to happen quick because football is returning soon and I wanted to find a spot where I could go and get situated because summer workouts are coming,’’ he said. “But I didn’t know it was going to be this quick.’’