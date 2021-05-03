From QB to TE, Rocky alum Ellis thrives

Jake Ellis had a career day for Truman State in the first Great Lakes Valley Conference football championship game a little over a week ago, but the Bulldogs’ tight end walked away wanting more.
“As good as it was for us to reach the title game, we didn’t get the win. That’s definite motivation heading into next season,’’ Ellis said.
The senior from Rock Island who plans to compete next fall did what he could, catching a career-high 11 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown, but the University of Indianapolis won the game 46-29 on its home field.
Ellis now plays tight end for Truman State, growing into a 6-foot-7, 255-pound frame that has left his days as a quarterback for the Rocks as a distant memory.
In an abbreviated spring season for the NCAA Division II program, Ellis caught 21 passes for 267 yards and four scores, averaging 66.8 receiving yards per game as the Bulldogs built a 3-1 record.
“It was great to be back out on the field with the guys,’’ Ellis said. “We had all waited so long to do what we love and having a spring season, I think helped us all. It was a good experience and it gave the younger guys on the team a chance to compete.’’
That included redshirt freshman quarterback Nolan Hair, who threw for an average of 204.5 yards per game in his first season as a starter under center.
The spring season also allowed some of the Bulldogs’ veterans, including senior starting offensive lineman Jacob VanDoren of Geneseo, a chance to return to competition.
“We were able to do some good things together as a team and while we didn’t win the championship we were able to gain that type of experience,’’ Ellis said.
“We now know what it takes to compete at that level and as we work this summer to get ready for the fall, it will give us motivation to get back there and strive to take that next step.’’
The spring season also provided Ellis with an opportunity to continue his growth at the tight end position.
A quarterback at the high school level through his junior year, Ellis shifted to receiver as a senior for the Rocks before continuing the transition with a move to tight end once he arrived at Truman State.
“I think making the position switch at Rock Island helped me when I moved again in college,’’ Ellis said. “I had a growth spurt my final two years of high school. So as I grew, I figured tight end was a possibility in college and the move, I understood what to expect.’’
It was an adjustment, though.
“I had never played before with my hand in the dirt until I shifted to tight end here,’’ Ellis said. “That was the biggest change for me. I was familiar with the passing game and I feel like my time at quarterback helped me there, but lining up and putting a hand down, that was different.’’
Ellis said he has spent time working with offensive line coaches to sharpen his blocking skills.
“It’s been a process and I feel from one year to the next, I’ve been able to get better, but there is always still more work to do,’’ Ellis said.
The position change also required some additional time in the weight room, where Ellis said work with Jeramey Dockery, the leader of the Bulldogs strength and conditioning program, has paid dividends.
“I’ve learned a lot from him and he has really helped me grow the right way, gaining the strength I need to compete,’’ Ellis said.
“I feel like I’ve made good strides there and I want to keep building as I work toward the fall season. As a senior, I know I will want to be at my best.''