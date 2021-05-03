From QB to TE, Rocky alum Ellis thrives

The spring season also allowed some of the Bulldogs’ veterans, including senior starting offensive lineman Jacob VanDoren of Geneseo, a chance to return to competition.

“We were able to do some good things together as a team and while we didn’t win the championship we were able to gain that type of experience,’’ Ellis said.

“We now know what it takes to compete at that level and as we work this summer to get ready for the fall, it will give us motivation to get back there and strive to take that next step.’’

The spring season also provided Ellis with an opportunity to continue his growth at the tight end position.

A quarterback at the high school level through his junior year, Ellis shifted to receiver as a senior for the Rocks before continuing the transition with a move to tight end once he arrived at Truman State.

“I think making the position switch at Rock Island helped me when I moved again in college,’’ Ellis said. “I had a growth spurt my final two years of high school. So as I grew, I figured tight end was a possibility in college and the move, I understood what to expect.’’

It was an adjustment, though.