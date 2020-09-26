Front seven powers Cyclones to win

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Iowa State front seven totaled six sacks and forced a pair of key turnovers, helping lead the Cyclones to 37-34 win against hosting TCU Saturday.
Mike Rose led the Cyclones' linebacker trio with 10 tackles and an interception in the fourth quarter that led to Iowa State’s game-clinching touchdown by running back Breece Hall.
On Rose’s interception, TCU receiver Taye Barber dropped the pass, the ball hit off his knee and Rose dove in, scooping the ball up before it hit the ground, setting up a short field for the offense with 3:56 left in the game.
“No doubt that play was the game-changer,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said on the Cyclone Radio Network. “Tip of the hat to Mike. He’s a veteran and an elite player who has elite standards.”
Fellow linebacker Jake Hummel had 10 tackles with one tackle for a loss and fellow linebacker O’Rien Vance added seven tackles.
Up front, senior defensive end JaQuan Bailey continued with the stellar play that had Campbell calling the season-opener against Louisiana the best game of Bailey’s career.
Against the Horned Frogs, Bailey recorded 3.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss, all in the first half. The 3.5 sacks tied Iowa State’s single-game sack record, but that wasn't Bailey's only record of the day.
Bailey went into the game tied for the school's career sack record. He made sure he was all alone in Iowa State’s record book by the end of the game.
“(The record) is a testament to my teammates and coaches who pushed me each and every day,” Bailey said after the game on the Cyclone Radio Network. “I don’t think this is just my record. This is a defensive line record because they come in each and every day with me. I wouldn’t be where I am without their help.”
“I’m so happy for JaQuan,” Rose said after the game on the Cyclone Radio network. “It was a hard time for him last year not being able to play. He kept his head down and kept working and you just knew at some point he was going to do that. Seeing him, watching him and talking to him every day, his mindset is perfect. I’m really happy for him and it wasn't a surprise to me, I’ll put it that way.”
Bailey also did his part to help spur the offense, with his strip sack and fumble recovery with 1:04 left in the first half leading to a Brock Purdy touchdown pass to Darren Wilson to end the half and put Iowa State up 16-7 heading into the locker room.
The efforts of Rose and Bailey were complemented by stellar outings by a couple of the Cyclones' offensive stars.
Hall finished with 154 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns, including ones of 75 and 32 yards. Purdy completed 18 of 23 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown.
Those touchdowns were needed because while the front seven put up some impressive stats, the Cyclone secondary struggled to contain the TCU passing game in the second half.
Max Duggan, inserted into the lineup for struggling starter Matthew Downing at halftime, completed 16-19 passes for two touchdowns. Five TCU receivers had at least one catch of 20-plus yards.
