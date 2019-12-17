Fry's vision made him one of a kind

Bret Bielema, a Prophetstown, Illinois native, said on social media he owed his career to Fry.

“This man gave me an opportunity to walk-on and join the Hawkeye family. He gave me a scholarship, my first coaching job and the coaching DNA for life,’’ Bielema wrote on Twitter.

Ferentz, who spent nine seasons as an assistant on Fry-led Iowa staffs and was hired in 1999 to replace the legendary Hawkeye coach, said Fry’s ability to challenge individuals extended beyond the players in his locker rooms.

“His vision included hiring coaches who would be forward thinking and challenge each other,’’ Ferentz said.

“If you look across college football, you will see a part of his legacy in the coaches who he hired and mentored, coaches like Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder, Dan McCarney, Bob, Mike and Mark Stoops and many more.’’

McCarney had lettered at Iowa in the early 1970s and was hired by Fry to be part of his Hawkeye coaching staff shortly after he arrived at Iowa from North Texas in 1978.

He realized quickly that Fry was a different breed of coach.

