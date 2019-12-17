Fry's vision made him one of a kind

Kirk Ferentz and Dan McCarney saw it as young coaches.
Jerry Levias and Chuck Long experienced it as young players.
From behind the sunglasses he wore on game days, Hayden Fry had a unique ability to see something that others overlooked or didn’t see in themselves.
That vision is among many reasons the iconic college football coach who died Tuesday in his home state of Texas at the age of 90 is being remembered for being one of a kind.
In offering Levias a scholarship at Southern Methodist in 1966, Fry broke the color barrier in the Southwest Conference.
“Coach Fry caught a lot of hell for doing what he did,’’ Levias said in a statement, appreciating the opportunity that Fry had provided for many athletes who followed.
Former Hawkeye Merton Hanks, a defensive back on Iowa teams from 1987-90, called his former coach a leader who was “always on the cutting edge.’’
Hanks praised the way Fry went about things, building a program of national relevance at Iowa and providing educational opportunities for players.
“To get it to the point where you were able to attract young men from states away like myself who may not have known about the University of Iowa, speaks well not only of him but of the university itself,’’ Hanks said.
Bret Bielema, a Prophetstown, Illinois native, said on social media he owed his career to Fry.
“This man gave me an opportunity to walk-on and join the Hawkeye family. He gave me a scholarship, my first coaching job and the coaching DNA for life,’’ Bielema wrote on Twitter.
Ferentz, who spent nine seasons as an assistant on Fry-led Iowa staffs and was hired in 1999 to replace the legendary Hawkeye coach, said Fry’s ability to challenge individuals extended beyond the players in his locker rooms.
“His vision included hiring coaches who would be forward thinking and challenge each other,’’ Ferentz said.
“If you look across college football, you will see a part of his legacy in the coaches who he hired and mentored, coaches like Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder, Dan McCarney, Bob, Mike and Mark Stoops and many more.’’
McCarney had lettered at Iowa in the early 1970s and was hired by Fry to be part of his Hawkeye coaching staff shortly after he arrived at Iowa from North Texas in 1978.
He realized quickly that Fry was a different breed of coach.
“One of the many things I learned from Hayden Fry, if a young man doesn’t have all the things experience-wise that you’re looking for but he has those other intangibles — work ethic, loyalty, is coachable, can communicate, can build relationships and has a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of passion and energy for life — then maybe I’ll embrace him, give him a chance and opportunity. That’s what Hayden Fry did with me,’’ McCarney said.
Ferentz can relate.
Then completing his time as a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh, Ferentz had applied for three jobs.
He didn’t hear back from Appalachian State after applying there, had a phone interview with a coach from Hawaii who was looking for someone with West Coast recruiting experience and he landed an interview with Fry.
“Coach Fry hired me based on coach (Joe) Moore’s recommendation in spite of my lack of experience and local knowledge and showed me how to build and maintain a winning program,’’ Ferentz said.
Once in Iowa, he realized Fry was building something special.
“Even before the Hawkeyes started winning, coach Fry was beloved by the fans and trusted by his players,’’ Ferentz said. “He had a charisma and leadership style that created a championship and winning program that continues today.’’
Fry, who posted a 143-89-6 record at Iowa, was the only Big Ten coach to offer Long a scholarship.
The all-time passing leader in Hawkeye history credits Fry with launching a career that led him to the NFL.
“He had a special way of making you feel good even in the tough games and in the tough moments,’’ Long said. “For me, it was after an interception. He had a way of getting you back up and confident. That feeling … not every coach has that ability and I’ve been around a bunch of them. Not every coach has that ability to make you feel confident even in those negative situations.’’
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta, calling Fry “a man as genuine and loyal as they come,’’ said the success Fry had in rebuilding the Iowa football program remains a blueprint within the Iowa athletics department.
“Iowa athletics has lost an icon, a man who raised the bar for every Hawkeye program, every member of our athletics department,’’ Barta said. “Hayden was respected by everyone who knew him. His passing creates a void for all those who played for, coached with and supported his tenure as our head football coach.’’
Ferentz understands Fry’s relevance in the football world.
He just passed Fry’s win total in Big Ten games this season and the pair now rank fourth and fifth on the league’s all-time conference win charts with 97 and 96 wins, respectively.
In Big Ten history, only Woody Hayes, Amos Alonzo Stagg and Bo Schembechler have accumulated more.
“Hayden Fry is a college football icon and an Iowa legend. His Hall of Fame career is well known, but personally he will always be the man who took a chance on me at the start of my coaching career,’’ Ferentz said.
“I was proud to coach with him and honored to succeed him when he retired. He’s been a great mentor and a true friend. I am forever grateful to him.’’