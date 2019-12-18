Fry was complex, hilarious and unforgettable

The man was full of stories, some of which might have even included elements of fact.

Every year when the Hawkeyes went to a bowl game, Hayden got a whole new audience that hadn’t been exposed to him before and he always came up with fresh material.

He would tell uninitiated reporters how he worked the Texas oilfields with George and Barbara Bush in the early 1940s. (George Bush was a World War II pilot at that time and came from enough affluence that he likely never soiled his hands in an oilfield.). At the Alamo Bowl one year, Fry revealed that a distant ancestor, Benjamin Franklin Fry, had been the chaplain for General Sam Houston’s troops at the Battle of San Jacinto.

My personal favorite was at the 1988 Peach Bowl, where Fry explained how he had taught Roy Orbison how to sing in study hall one day back at Odessa High School. It seems Roy was acting up so Hayden had him go stand in a corner with a trashcan over his head and sing. Orbison supposedly liked the way it sounded so much that he adopted the familiar twang that made him an international recording star.

Orbison had died three weeks earlier and was unavailable to confirm or deny the story. But it doesn't appear he ever attended Odessa High.