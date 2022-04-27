FRYfest will celebrate Hawkeye women's athletics

The 50th anniversary of Hawkeye women’s athletics, Title IX and the legacy of Dr. Christine Grant will be featured at this year’s FRYfest.

Josh Schamberger, president of Think Iowa City, said the event named in honor of longtime Iowa football coach Hayden Fry and held annually on the day before the Hawkeye football opener will feature traditional events in addition to joining the year-long celebration of women’s athletics being put together by the University of Iowa athletics department.

“There are some incredible stories and, more importantly, impact that has come out of the women’s athletic programs over the decades, and we can’t wait to celebrate them,’’ Schamberger said.

He said FRYfest has recognized a number of Hawkeye legacy teams during its 13-year history and recognizing the Iowa women’s program and honoring Grant, the long-time leader of the Iowa women’s athletics department who died on Dec. 31, seemed like a natural fit this year.

Six new Herky on Parade statues, one dedicated to each decade of women’s athletics at Iowa and one dedicated to commemorate the creation of Title IX, will be unveiled later this year in the Iowa City area.

Panel discussions, autograph sessions featuring this year’s Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame class, trivia contests, the world’s largest Hawkeye tradeshow, pickleball, 3-on-3 basketball and bags tournaments will return to FRYfest, which will be held in and around the Coralville Hyatt Regency Hotel and Convention Center.

The event will culminate with the traditional High Porch Block Party featuring a concert and fireworks.

Restless Road, a Nashville-based country pop band, will be the headlining band for the concert this year and tickets, priced at $5 each, will go on sale on May 27 at 9 a.m. at FRYfest.com.

No admission is charged for all other FRYfest events.

