Future Hawkeyes team up at Ankeny

He arrives at Ankeny with career totals of 4,685 rushing and 1,642 passing yards. Between the two, he has accounted for 88 touchdowns at the prep level.

Last fall as a junior, he rushed for 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns in addition to throwing for 404 yards and five scores.

Bruce isn’t the only Olathe North transfer who will take the field for an Iowa high school this fall.

Dale Stout, a 6-4 wide receiver and defensive back, will play for Waukee, something that caught the attention of Bruce on Friday night.

“Went from throwing TDs to you to playing against (you) week 2, bro,’’ Bruce wrote on Twitter, where he also acknowledged best wishes from fans in the Kansas City area.

Bruce announced his commitment to Iowa in April, selecting the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Tulsa and Western Illinois. He was also attracting recruiting attention at the time from Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

He is the son of Arland Bruce III, who played eight seasons in the Canadian Football League after completing his college career as a receiver at Minnesota.

At Ankeny, Brecht and Bruce will be targets for quarterback Jase Bauer, a senior whose collection of scholarship offers includes Northern Iowa and Western Illinois.

