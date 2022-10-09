Game-sealing pick a 'relief' for Illini's Bailey

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – In more ways than one, Matthew Bailey felt a sense of relief Saturday night after his late-game interception helped seal the Illinois football team’s 9-6 victory over Iowa.

The freshman defensive back from Moline returned to the field at Memorial Stadium following a quick trip to the restroom just in time to flush any hopes the Hawkeyes had of rallying for a Big Ten road win.

“We’re always being pushed to hydrate. It happens sometimes,’’ Bailey said after helping the Fighting Illini earn their first victory over Iowa since 2008, ending an eight-losing streak in the series.

Bailey returned to the field one play prior to recording his second interception of the season, grabbing the only turnover the Hawkeyes have surrendered in their last four games.

“I came running out there during that play, saw that (Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras) was down. The next play, we get the call. I’m deep. I see the ball in the air. I see it tipped,’’ Bailey said.

“It’s almost like it was in slow motion. I see the ball in the air for so long, I’m like I can get this. Then, I grab it.’’

Bailey’s interception at the Iowa 28-yard line came four snaps after Fighting Illini redshirt freshman kicker Fabrizio Pinton, filling in for injured starter Caleb Griffin, hit his third field goal of the game to break a 6-6 draw that had stood since the second quarter.

Pinton’s 36-yard game winner left the Hawkeyes with 2 minutes, 49 seconds to find a way to answer.

Petras, who completed 18-of-36 passes for 170 yards, moved Iowa 25 yards on three completions before a wide-open Bailey wrapped his arms around a pass altered by the Illini’s Seth Coleman and returned it five yards before going down to the turf.

“The coaches always talk about if we get a pick or a turnover to go down so you don’t give it right back,’’ Bailey said.

Iowa had one final opportunity but a holding call and a false start – the final two flags during an eight-penalty game – denied the Hawkeyes, who fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten with the loss.

Bailey, who recovered a fumble for a touchdown and intercepted a pass in an earlier win over Virginia, welcomed the chance to make a difference as Illinois improved to 5-1, 2-1 in the league.

“It felt good, being recruited by Iowa and knowing a lot of the coaches, it felt good to come here and make an impact in the game against Iowa,’’ Bailey said. “It makes it a lot sweeter being from the Quad-Cities where there are so many Iowa fans.’’

Second-year Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema, a former Hawkeye and Prophetstown native, said Bailey continues to come up big in big moments.

“I had a feeling after the first couple weeks of camp that he was going to be one of those kids that good fortune happens to,’’ Bielema said. “He’s a joy to be around. The good lord tapped him on the head twice and he gets a lot of breaks.’’

Bailey’s work helped Illinois remain the only team in the Football Bowl Subdivision which has not given up a touchdown in a home game this season, a span of four games.

“The guys up front are doing a great job pressuring the quarterback, getting sacks, it’s unbelievable. It allows us guys in the back to cover better and easier,’’ Bailey said. “The quarterback has to get it off quicker and that may make him more inaccurate.’’

Bailey said that accompanies expectations for success.

“Coming from my high school program, I had an expectation of winning and we’re talking about that here, expecting to win and dominate,’’ Bailey said. “This is what we want to do.’’

The Fighting Illini sacked Petras five times and limited Big Ten’s top team in defending the run held Iowa to 52 yards on the ground.

Freshman kicker Drew Stevens collected all of the Hawkeyes’ points, answering 27- and 37-yard field goals by Pinton with his own field goals of 32 and 27 yards, the last forging a 6-6 halftime tie.

Stevens, who had been perfect in his first six attempts this season, missed a 45-yard attempt with 12 seconds remaining in the first half that would have pushed Iowa in front.

Instead, Pinton’s final field goal gave Illinois a lead it wouldn’t relinquish and came on the next snap after the Hawkeyes had a touchdown called back.

Illini back-up quarterback Artur Sitkowski, who completed 11-of-19 passes after entering the game when starter Tommy DeVito injured his left ankle late in the first quarter, appeared to have fumbled the ball on a designed run play.

Riley Moss scooped up the ball and ran it back 81 yards, but a video review revealed that Sitkowski’s left forearm was down with the ball still tucked in right hand and the touchdown call on the field was overturned with 3:01 to go in the game.

That only added to the frustration felt by an Iowa team which not only struggled to move the ball again – held to seven points or less for the third time this season – but gave up a season-high 200 rushing yards including 146 on 31 carries by Chase Brown.

“This is tough to swallow,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We didn’t do enough or make enough plays to earn the win.’’

For the first time this season, Ferentz believed Iowa’s offense did not show any signs of progress.

“It was 9-6, I’d say both offenses were a little lacking,’’ Ferentz said. “I have felt like we’ve made a little progress each game but I’m not sure we took a step forward this week and you have to credit Illinois for part of that.’’