Geneseo alum named Campbell Trophy finalist

Drew Himmelman is getting it done in the classroom as well as on the football field for Illinois State.

The Redbirds’ first-team all-American offensive tackle from Geneseo was named Thursday as one of 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented annually by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame to the top scholar-athlete in college football.

Himmelman was selected from a record-group of 199 semifinalists representing the sport’s top student-athletes from among all NCAA divisions and NAIA football.

Each of the 12 finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete Class and later this year, one member of the class will be chosen to receive the William V. Campbell Trophy and receive an additional $7,000 postgraduate scholarship.

Himmelman, a 3.82 student who has received his undergraduate degree in exercise science from Illinois State, is the only player from the Missouri Valley Football Conference to be named a finalist.