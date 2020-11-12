Geneseo alum named Campbell Trophy finalist

Drew Himmelman is getting it done in the classroom as well as on the football field for Illinois State.
The Redbirds’ first-team all-American offensive tackle from Geneseo was named Thursday as one of 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented annually by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame to the top scholar-athlete in college football.
Himmelman was selected from a record-group of 199 semifinalists representing the sport’s top student-athletes from among all NCAA divisions and NAIA football.
Each of the 12 finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete Class and later this year, one member of the class will be chosen to receive the William V. Campbell Trophy and receive an additional $7,000 postgraduate scholarship.
Himmelman, a 3.82 student who has received his undergraduate degree in exercise science from Illinois State, is the only player from the Missouri Valley Football Conference to be named a finalist.
He is joined on the list of finalists by linebacker Tyler Bradfield of Grand Valley State, quarterback Sam Ehlinger of Texas, linebacker Jack Gibbens of Abilene Christian, running back Ezra Gray of Alabama State, defensive end Tyriq Harris of Charlotte, offensive lineman Tyler Howerton of Hampden-Sydney, defensive back Kekaula Kaniho of Boise State, offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy of Tennessee, cornerback Cameron Kinley of Navy, defensive back Elijah Molden of Washington and quarterback Brady White of Memphis.
To be eligible for the honor, players must be nominated by their school, be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability and demonstrate strong leadership and citizenship.
Himmelman is the fourth Illinois State player to be recognized as a NFF National Scholar-Athlete and currently has a 4.0 grade-point average as a graduate student in kinesiology.
A two-time academic all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection, Himmelman earned first-team all-American recognition on the field last season when he graded out at over 90 percent.
His work for coach Brock Spack’s team helped all-American James Robinson rush for a conference-record 1,899 yards and anchored an Illinois State offensive front which allowed the Redbirds to average 345.8 yards per game and reach the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
