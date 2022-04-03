Gervase career path motivates Hawkeyes' Koerner

IOWA CITY — In hopes of earning an opportunity in the NFL, Jack Koerner is following a familiar game plan.

He’s trying to be like Jake — again.

Koerner followed the advice and footsteps of Jake Gervase while playing football at Iowa, arriving as a walk-on, cutting his teeth on special teams before earning a scholarship and completing his college career as starting free safety and team captain.

With his days in a Hawkeye uniform complete as a three-year starter and two-time all-Big Ten selection, Koerner again finds himself hoping to follow a career path that helped Gervase earn a Super Bowl ring as part of the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year.

“Just like when I arrived here, Jake is a guy who has been there and has been through it all,’’ Koerner said. “He’s always been willing to share his insight and has given me great advice and that’s the case again as I go through this now.’’

Koerner is not among Iowa players projected to be selected in the three-day NFL draft that begins on April 28.

Like Gervase, he is expected to receive an opportunity as an undrafted free agent and his work since the Hawkeyes’ season ended is designed to prepare him for the next step in his career.

Koerner completed his Iowa career with 216 tackles, six interceptions and 16 passes defended. Before taking part in the Hawkeyes’ recent pro day, he concentrated on getting his body and his mind ready for the next level of competition.

Following Iowa’s Citrus Bowl appearance, he attended the College Gridiron Showcase where he met with representatives of 15 NFL teams during the independently-operated event held in January in Fort Worth, Texas.

He trained in Florida following that before returning to Iowa City last month to prepare to perform in front of scouts from 31 NFL teams at the Hawkeyes’ pro day.

“I feel healthy for the first time in three years, 100 percent,’’ Koerner said. “I feel really confident about what I put out there. Obviously, it’s a great opportunity.’’

Koerner was timed at 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Iowa’s pro day, a time that would have ranked as the ninth best among safeties who were selected to participate in the NFL Combine.

In the bench press, he put up 20 reps, a number that would have ranked fourth at the Combine among safeties.

“I feel like I did really well and more importantly I was hearing the same from the teams,’’ Koerner said.

Koerner expects meetings and workouts to be part of his life for the next few weeks as NFL teams prepare for the draft.

“I’ve been doing everything I can to put myself in a good position but the reality is that so much of it is out of my hands,’’ Koerner said.

Understanding that is part of the advice that Gervase offered, reflective of what he went through in 2019 when he went undrafted but ultimately signed with the Rams.

Shuttling between Los Angeles’ practice squad and its active roster in the seasons since, Gervase carved out a role on the Rams’ special teams and appeared in every playoff game in the team’s run to the Super Bowl championship in February.

“He’s always talked about outworking the hardest worker and that’s something he’s done all of his career, here and again now,’’ Koerner said. “He’s bounced around a lot from the practice squad to the active roster, but when he’s had a setback, he gets up and goes back to work. I’ve tried to do the same.’’

And whenever he has a question, Koerner knows where to turn.

“Ever since I started playing here, Jake has been like a big brother. He’s shown me the way,’’ Koerner said. “That’s been true to this day.’’

