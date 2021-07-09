Gervase sees move with Rams as an opportunity

Gervase was joined by a number former Hawkeye teammates at the event, which so far has raised $65,000 for the Rally for Reid Foundation.

The foundation provides financial and emotional support to children and families impacted by childhood cancer and helps fund research.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, Gervase is working to gain some weight and continue to build strength as he prepares for preseason camp and his opportunity at linebacker.

It was a move coaches proposed first proposed to Gervase shortly after he signed with the Rams, and when it came up again, he found himself willing and ready to transition to a different opportunity.

Now, it's something he wants to make work.

"Three years in, I’m working to carve out a role for myself on the team and this may be that role," Gervase said. "I’m comfortable with it."

In some respects, it’s not all that different than where he found himself playing at times during his career at Iowa.

"I played in the box a lot as a safety at Iowa, going inside to make tackles, so a lot of it is not entirely new," Gervase said.

As he transitions, the return of a preseason schedule for NFL teams is welcomed by Gervase.