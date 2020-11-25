Given their pick, Hawkeyes will take six

Petras said Iowa’s newfound red-zone success began long before the Hawkeyes kicked off their season opener at Purdue in late October.

“It starts with great preparation,’’ Petras said. “All of the guys working in the trenches. We expect effort and toughness. That’s what we’re about and when you get the ball down there, you have to push it in like we have.’’

Jackson said that cohesion up front has made a difference in the Hawkeyes’ ability to rebound from the team’s 0-2 start to win its last three games.

It shows in Iowa’s rushing total, averaging 212 yards during the win streak it carries into Friday’s game at Kinnick Stadium.

It shows in the Hawkeyes’ red zone production.

The Hawkeyes have rushed for four touchdowns in each of the last three games, the longest a 14-yard run by Sargent that completed Iowa’s scoring at Minnesota.

“We’re working together as a unit,’’ Jackson said. “Day by day, we’re putting in the work and we’ve become really tight as a group. Everybody is doing their job.’’

And that, Jackson said, leads to the desired destination.