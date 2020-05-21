Golston and Schulte easing into leadership roles

"There’s only one way you can do it and that’s by getting everyone together mentally," Golston said. "We’re not together now physically so you’ve got to bring guys along mentally and have them be ready for every situation."

Golston, from Detroit, is one of several players who has stayed in Iowa City throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Strength coach Chris Doyle set up weightlifting stations in town at the homes of six different players that are open for all players to use.

Golston said the players also have tried to get in outdoor workouts at some of the high school fields in the area but have generally been asked to leave the premises at those places.

There have been a lot of group meetings on Zoom and email exchanges.

Doyle even sent out ideas to all the players on how to eat healthy and cook for themselves, and the players who stayed in Iowa City receive a $105 weekly stipend for food.

But Golston admitted it’s not always easy to discipline yourself to do the right things on your own. It’s always tempting to order a pepperoni pizza instead of cooking up some vegetables and to blow off weight workouts.