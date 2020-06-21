Goodson growth pushes Iowa run game forward

For the Iowa football program, success in recent seasons has come one step at a time.
Cohesion beginning with the offensive front five has allowed the Hawkeyes to be at their best when running backs are carrying their weight in helping Iowa move the football and dictate tempo.
Over the past five seasons, Iowa is 45-2 when rushing for more than 100 yards in a game.
The work of Tyler Goodson last fall as a freshman helped the Hawkeyes sustain that momentum, laying the foundation for what lies ahead in 2020.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Suwanee, Ga., became the first true freshman in the 121-year history of Iowa football to lead the program in rushing.
Emerging from a crowded field as the Hawkeyes’ lead back as the season progressed, Goodson totaled 638 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry in addition to leading Iowa with five touchdown carries.
He touched the ball for the first time at the college level early in the fourth quarter of the Iowa’s season-opening victory over Miami (Ohio), picking up eight yards on a first-down carry to the RedHawks’ 31-yard line.
Goodson continued to show growth throughout the season, earning his first start in the Hawkeyes’ 23-19 victory over eighth-ranked Minnesota on Nov. 16.
“I didn’t focus on the fact I was starting, but focused on the next play and tried to make an impact that would help our team win the game,’’ Goodson said in an interview released by Iowa sports information following his debut.
He rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against the Golden Gophers, an effort that came two weeks before he topped the century mark for the first time with a 116-yard performance at Nebraska.
And it was not just his ball-carrying skills or the ability to break free on the perimeter because of his combination of quickness and elusiveness that made a difference.
Midseason, coach Kirk Ferentz pointed to the way Goodson picked up a blitz in a play-action situation.
“For a freshman to make that protection, then execute it, was really impressive,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s even more impressive because he didn’t execute it during the week, the end of the week (the prior week). I think that kind of shows you the kind of young guy he is. He learned from a mistake, carried it out there to the game field.’’
In addition to his work on the ground, Goodson caught 24 passes for 166 yards to finish as Iowa’s fifth-leading receiver during the 10-3 season.
That playmaking ability positions Goodson to enter his sophomore season with a solid foundation to build on.
He won’t, however, have to do it all.
Mekhi Sargent returns for his senior season after rushing for 563 yards and average of 4.7 yards per carry a year ago.
The 5-9, 212-pound Key West, Fla., native who led Iowa in rushing in 2018 has shown breakaway ability as well.
Ivory Kelly-Martin is healthy again.
Penciled in to be the Hawkeyes’ opening-game starter at running back two years ago, the 5-10, 203-pound junior has dealt with significant injuries the past two seasons and was redshirted last fall after carrying six times for 23 yards in the four games he took the field.
Iowa will be looking to replace one of the team’s most physical backs and its third-leading rusher from last season after Toren Young opted to forgo his final year of eligibility.
Redshirt freshman Shadrick Byrd and incoming freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams will find themselves in the mix as well.
Byrd, a 5-10, 212-pound native of Alabaster, Ala., enrolled at Iowa in January, 2019, and impressed coaches enough to earn a spot on the Hawkeyes’ travel squad during the second half of last season.
After spending his senior season as part of an Iowa Class 4A state championship team at West Des Moines Dowling, Gavin Williams enrolled at Iowa in January, but missed his desired participation in spring practices because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Altoona, Iowa, native rushed for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Maroons last fall.
Leshon Williams dealt with injuries during his senior season at Oak Lawn Richards in suburban Chicago. The 5-10, 200-pound back still rushed for 1,001 yards on 121 carries last fall after gaining 2,115 yards for a team which reached the Illinois Class 6A state semifinals in 2018.
Iowa has an opening in its lineup at fullback, where Brady Ross completed his eligibility after starting five games during his career.
Turner Pallissard, a 6-0, 242-pound sophomore was Ross’ back-up last season and saw action in four games, carrying the ball once during Iowa’s win over Middle Tennessee.
Walk-on redshirt freshman Johnny Plewa, the younger brother of former Hawkeye fullback Macon Plewa, is the only other returning fullback on the Hawkeye roster.
