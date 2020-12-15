Goodson, Hawkeye linemen named all-Big Ten

For the University of Iowa football team’s offense this season, everything has started up front.

That didn’t go unnoticed throughout the Big Ten Conference, with six Hawkeye offensive linemen joining leading rusher Tyler Goodson in receiving some level of all-conference recognition on Tuesday.

Goodson, who ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing with 762 yards, was awarded first-team All-Big Ten honors by both league coaches and a media panel.

The sophomore who topped 100 yards four times this season runs for an average of 95.2 yards per game, and his seven rushing touchdowns are tied for third among Big Ten players.

Goodson was joined in receiving first-team honors by offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and center Tyler Linderbaum.

Jackson earned first-team honors from both coaches and the media, the third time in the senior’s career he has earned All-Big Ten honors, while Linderbaum was a first-team selection of the media and a second-team pick of the coaches.

It surprised Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz that league coaches selected Ohio State’s Josh Myers in front of the Hawkeye sophomore, a two-year starter who transitioned to the position two years ago this month from the defensive line.