Gophers give Hawkeyes a 'big' challenge

IOWA CITY – Only one word is needed to describe the challenge that will stand in front of Iowa defensive ends John Waggoner and Joe Evans on Saturday.
Big.
Big, as in 6-foot-9, 380-pound Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.
Displaying good foot speed for a player his size, the senior is regarded among the top pro prospects on a Golden Gophers’ offensive line that is the biggest in the nation this season.
On average, Minnesota’s front five stands 6-foot-6 and weighs in at 336 pounds per player.
By comparison, Iowa’s starting offensive line averages just over 6-4 in height and 291.2 pounds.
Faalele is flanked on the right side by 6-6, 335-pound guard Blaise Andries, 6-4, 320-pound center John Michael Schmitz, 6-5, 310-pound left guard Conner Olson and 6-6, 325-pound left tackle Sam Schlueter.
Part of an offense that will on occasion utilize seven offensive linemen to facilitate a rushing attack that averages 207.4 yards per game, the Golden Gophers have size that 19th-ranked Iowa has not seen this season.
“I’m excited for the challenge,’’ said Evans, the smallest Hawkeye on the defensive line depth chart.
The 6-2, 248-pound junior anticipates lining up across from Faalele on occasion.
“This is one of those games where you have to keep your pads down and make sure that your fundamentals are perfect,’’ Evans said. “When you’re going up against a guy like that, 6-9 and almost 400 pounds, you have your hands full.’’
The Hawkeyes are anticipating getting Minnesota’s best shot in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. battle for Floyd of Rosedale at Kinnick Stadium.
The Golden Gophers struggled offensively in last week’s 14-6 loss to Illinois, unable to overcome a 14-0 deficit the Fighting Illini created early in the second quarter.
“We didn’t have a very good day. I thought we moved the ball well at times and then we got stuck. Whether it was a holding penalty, a missed field goal, didn’t get a fourth-and-1, had an interception on a tipped ball, you only get so many possessions,’’ Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said.
“When you have two teams that like to run the ball, the game is going to be shorter, limited possessions and every one of them counts. We just didn’t play our best football.’’
Iowa respects what Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan brings to the field, complemented by a receiving corps led by veteran Chris Autman-Bell and an injury-riddled running back position that has lost four players to season-ending injuries.
They also have a healthy respect for the Minnesota offensive line that has made things work during a 6-3 season that has the Golden Gophers joining the Hawkeyes in a four-way tie for first in the Big Ten West at 4-2.
“Those guys are huge and the right tackle has been there forever,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said, referencing Faalele. “He’s a veteran guy and good player. You can talk about leverage being important, but it’s going to be critical this week because obviously we can’t match them size wise.’’
The additional bodies that Minnesota uses up front on occasion will create additional pressure on Iowa defenders and the need for linebackers and defensive backs to fully understand the significance of pad level and consistency.
Waggoner, a 6-5, 266-pound junior, shares the left end position on defense with Evans.
Faalele, who opted to sit out the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns, lined up across from Waggoner on a handful of snaps when the teams met in 2019 at Kinnick Stadium.
“I remember watching tape from that and thinking, ‘I look kind of small’ when I was out there next to him,’’ Waggoner said. “He’s a big guy and you better be focused on fundamentals when you go out and try to compete against him.’’
Waggoner said Faalele is among the better of a strong group of offensive linemen he has faced.
“In the Big Ten, you’re going up against good guys on the other side of the ball every week,’’ he said. “But Minnesota, they like to go big and when they have seven linemen out there, your fits have to be good and you have to be in the right spot for it all to work.’’
And when it doesn’t, Minnesota moves the ball.
The Golden Gophers have averaged 31 points in their six victories this season, but just 15.6 points in their three losses.
Evans said Iowa’s win at Northwestern last weekend, halting a two-game slide, has re-energized the Hawkeyes.
“Winning fixes a lot of things,’’ he said, adding that the unique challenges presented by Minnesota’s size has Iowa’s attention as well.
“There’s no real way for us to simulate that in practice,’’ Evans said. “We’re hearing a lot this week about fundamentals and staying low. If we don’t, they’ll run right through us.’’