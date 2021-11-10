Gophers give Hawkeyes a 'big' challenge

“Those guys are huge and the right tackle has been there forever,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said, referencing Faalele. “He’s a veteran guy and good player. You can talk about leverage being important, but it’s going to be critical this week because obviously we can’t match them size wise.’’

The additional bodies that Minnesota uses up front on occasion will create additional pressure on Iowa defenders and the need for linebackers and defensive backs to fully understand the significance of pad level and consistency.

Waggoner, a 6-5, 266-pound junior, shares the left end position on defense with Evans.

Faalele, who opted to sit out the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns, lined up across from Waggoner on a handful of snaps when the teams met in 2019 at Kinnick Stadium.

“I remember watching tape from that and thinking, ‘I look kind of small’ when I was out there next to him,’’ Waggoner said. “He’s a big guy and you better be focused on fundamentals when you go out and try to compete against him.’’

Waggoner said Faalele is among the better of a strong group of offensive linemen he has faced.