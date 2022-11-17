Gophers target slowing Hawkeye ground game

IOWA CITY – There is no mystery about what the Minnesota defense has in mind when it faces the University of Iowa football team on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers are built to stop the run, presenting the Hawkeyes’ hit-and-miss offense with another stiff test in the 3 p.m. Big Ten Conference battle for Floyd of Rosedale at Huntington Bank Stadium.

As he watches Minnesota work, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees a team that plays aggressive, physical football, using strength to dictate as it defends.

He sees a little of the same in the way the Hawkeyes play and said the Golden Gophers’ style is typical of many of the challenges the Iowa offense has been presented with this season.

“We’ve got a defensive-minded conference if you look at it. We’ve got several teams that are nationally ranked when it comes to points given up, a lot of the critical statistics defensively,’’ Ferentz said. “I don’t know if it’s the weather or whatever, but we’re just kind of geared that way a little bit more than track-meet football.’’

Minnesota ranks fourth among the 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision in points allowed, surrendering 13.1 per game and sitting one spot in front of Iowa and the 13.9 points per game given up by the Hawkeye defense.

Iowa continues to lead the country in allowing 3.81 yards per play, while the Golden Gophers are 16th at 4.83.

Hawkeye center Logan Jones said the Golden Gophers will present Iowa’s offensive line with a challenge.

“They’re very physical up front,’’ Jones said. “They know what they’re doing. They know their assignments. We’re just going to have to get physical and get vertical with these guys.’’

Iowa’s offensive line play, while improved in recent weeks, struggled last week as Wisconsin sacked quarterback Spencer Petras six times and recorded 12 tackles for loss in the Hawkeyes’ 24-10 win.

Ferentz said the Badgers showed some movement and did some things Iowa did not anticipate and struggled to adjust to during the course of the game.

“There were a couple of sacks that were a little disappointing, just thought we could do better there. We’ll have to do better in there, most of it on third down,’’ Ferentz said.

“Losing some one-on-one battles, I’d like to think we can do better. Felt like we took two steps forward the previous two weeks and then lost a little ground.’’

Iowa dealt with some snap timing issues against Wisconsin, something Jones considers his responsibility to clean up.

“Sometimes I’ve been a little late. Sometimes our guys are jumping it,’’ Jones said. “I’ve just got to work on it in practice then apply it to my game.’’

Jones said developing consistency in the timing of his snaps remains his biggest challenge 11 games into his first season of playing center.

“Sometimes I’m doing it, sometimes I’m not,’’ Jones said.

He’ll face that challenge this week in addition to lining up against one of college football’s elite defenses, something that has been commonplace for Iowa this season.

Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa State and Wisconsin rank ahead of Minnesota in yards allowed per play and the Wolverines and Fighting Illini rank ahead of the Golden Gophers in points allowed.

Like those teams, Minnesota developed what Ferentz calls a clear identity in their approach to playing defense.

“I don’t want to say they’ve morphed into it, but you can see a developmental process over the last three, four years in what they do,’’ Ferentz said. “The bottom line is they play defense really well. They know what they’re doing. There’s not a million things going on but there is enough to keep you off balance. From my vantage point, it looks like their players really understand what they’re being asked to do and consequently they play fast.’’

Iowa has won its last seven games against Minnesota, including five that have been decided by a touchdown or less.

The Golden Gophers haven’t beaten the Hawkeyes since winning 51-14 in Minneapolis in 2014 and Petras doesn’t expect anything to come easily on Saturday.

“They clearly try to stop the run. That’s how they are built,’’ Petras said. “They like to play with their safeties really low and load the box.’’

Iowa has seen that before, but it doesn’t make things any easier.

“Every run play, we know it’s going to be heavily contested,’’ Petras said.