Grad-rate levels among Hawkeye issues

Long before former football player James Daniels spoke out about racial disparity within the Hawkeye program on Twitter earlier this month, Iowa officials knew they had a problem.
That problem had nothing to do with the accusations of inappropriate comments or actions by staff members and it extended beyond the confines of the Iowa football facility.
According to a 2018 study by the USC Race and Equity Center, graduation rates for black male student-athletes at Iowa rank near the bottom among its Big Ten peers when compared to the graduation rates of all athletes and the entire student body at those institutions.
Even before that study was finalized, a group was working on the Iowa campus to address issues which director of athletics Gary Barta said Monday had been identified and were targeted for improvement.
“I thought we were on the path of making things better and doing the right things,’’ Barta said. “The things I’ve heard in the last week-and-a-half especially, clearly, they weren’t enough and they weren’t happening fast enough.’’
When comparing federal graduation rates, which do not account for undergraduates who transfer and ultimately receive a degree from other institutions, the study showed that only 40% of black male athletes at Iowa received a degree.
That percentage is the lowest in the Big Ten and Iowa is joined by Ohio State at 41%, Michigan State at 46, Illinois at 48 and Rutgers at 49 with rates below 50%.
At Iowa, that percentage compares to a 77% graduation rate for all athletes and a 71% graduation rate for the entire student body.
The study also compares rates among 65 institutions in power-five conferences and Iowa’s 40% graduation rate shares 60th on that listing, which has Northwestern first with an 88% graduation rate for black male student-athletes and lists LSU last at 34%.
Iowa State ranks 55th, sharing that spot with Kansas State at 44%.
When using NCAA graduation success rates, which includes student-athletes who transfer and earn a degree elsewhere, Iowa’s graduation rate for black male student-athletes rises to 63%.
That number is 12th among Big Ten institutions and is ahead of only the 61% rate at Ohio State and 62% at Michigan State. It also lags 27% behind graduation success rate of all student-athletes at Iowa.
Around the same time the biennial study was being compiled by the USC organization, Iowa officials were already beginning to tackle the issue.
The Iowa Athletics Diversity Task Force was established in the spring of 2018 to specifically address the graduation rates of black male student-athletes at Iowa.
It works as a subcommittee of the university’s UI Path Forward: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Collaboration Committee which works campus-wide to create a welcoming, collaborative environment for all people.
The athletics task force was comprised of 12 people, including athletics staff members Broderick Binns, John Bruno, Eddie Etsey, Andrew Francis, Raina Harmon, Mel Sanders and Liz Tovar.
Nicole Grosland, Iowa’s athletics faculty representative, was also joined on the committee by student and staff representatives from elsewhere on campus.
The committee began by attempting to gain an understanding of the situation, conducting interviews with 24 current and former Iowa student-athletes of all races, 15 staff members from senior and mid-level management positions with Iowa athletics and 11 staff members who work as coaches, directors of operations, athletic trainers or in strength and conditioning areas.
In those interviews, the task force found team-specific issues regarding the climate between black and white student-athletes.
The task force reported perceived power differentials between students and coaches which prohibited effective communication, perceived differential in disciplinary measures, team policies which limited personal authenticity, perception of a more inclusive environment during the recruiting process and a lack of connection with the support system which recruited them.
In its recommendations, the task force suggested improving diversity among non-coaching staff members, improving career advancement opportunities for current coaches, increased mentorship for black student-athletes and improved strategies for recruiting diverse student populations.
It also concluded that academic factors were not at the core of the graduation-rate issue, while expectations raised during the recruiting process and a lack of playing time were major factors among transfers among black student-athletes that impacted the graduation rates.
Over the past 18 months, some of the task force’s recommendations have been put in place.
Barta said for example in football, there has been increased communication between coach Kirk Ferentz and black athletes about their concerns.
Ferentz last week pointed to a byproduct of those talks, changes in team regulations that had previously prohibited Iowa football players from wearing hats, hoodies and earrings when they were inside the on-campus football facility.
A consulting group was also brought in to counsel black athletes in all sports about where they could turn if they didn’t think their concerns were being addressed.
Some of the task force’s recommendations are already in place and Barta said Monday more need to be acted upon sooner rather than later.
“I had convinced myself we were doing enough,’’ Barta said. “But frankly, the last few weeks have been a wake-up call.’’
Barta announced Monday that Binns, a former Hawkeye football player who has been working as the football program’s director of player development, has been named as the interim director of diversity, equality and inclusion for the athletic department, a position the task force had recommended creating and a position that will report to Tovar.
Barta sees a role for the task force to create a safe space for Iowa student-athletes, providing them an outlet to bring their concerns without fear of reprisals from coaches or others they deal with on a regular basis.
At the end of the day, Barta said his objective is for every student-athlete at Iowa to “have a great experience and that’s the case whether it’s field hockey or football.’’
