Grad-rate levels among Hawkeye issues

Long before former football player James Daniels spoke out about racial disparity within the Hawkeye program on Twitter earlier this month, Iowa officials knew they had a problem.

That problem had nothing to do with the accusations of inappropriate comments or actions by staff members and it extended beyond the confines of the Iowa football facility.

According to a 2018 study by the USC Race and Equity Center, graduation rates for black male student-athletes at Iowa rank near the bottom among its Big Ten peers when compared to the graduation rates of all athletes and the entire student body at those institutions.

Even before that study was finalized, a group was working on the Iowa campus to address issues which director of athletics Gary Barta said Monday had been identified and were targeted for improvement.

“I thought we were on the path of making things better and doing the right things,’’ Barta said. “The things I’ve heard in the last week-and-a-half especially, clearly, they weren’t enough and they weren’t happening fast enough.’’