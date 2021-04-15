Hall of Fame honors set for Slater, Karras

Two Iowa football legends will be honored during a special Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony to be held later this month.

Clinton's Duke Slater and former Hawkeye Alex Karras are among nine players whose careers and contributions to the game will be recognized posthumously as part of NFL Draft weekend activities.

Both were selected as part of the Hall of Fame's Centennial Class of 2020 but enshrinement ceremonies for the honorees were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group will be honored along with the 2021 Hall of Fame class in Canton, Ohio, in August, but Slater and Karras will be among members enshrined during an event entitled "Hall of Famer Forever: Enshrinement Special'' that will be held in Cleveland on April 28, the eve of this year's NFL Draft.

The event will feature family members of each honoree placing the bronzed bust of their family member on display in the Hall of Fame gallery at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be among those honoring Slater, Karras and the rest of the group in a telecast that will air on the NFL Network on May 1 following coverage of the third day of the draft and on ESPN2 on May 4 at 7 p.m.