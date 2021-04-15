Hall of Fame honors set for Slater, Karras

Two Iowa football legends will be honored during a special Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony to be held later this month.
Clinton's Duke Slater and former Hawkeye Alex Karras are among nine players whose careers and contributions to the game will be recognized posthumously as part of NFL Draft weekend activities.
Both were selected as part of the Hall of Fame's Centennial Class of 2020 but enshrinement ceremonies for the honorees were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group will be honored along with the 2021 Hall of Fame class in Canton, Ohio, in August, but Slater and Karras will be among members enshrined during an event entitled "Hall of Famer Forever: Enshrinement Special'' that will be held in Cleveland on April 28, the eve of this year's NFL Draft.
The event will feature family members of each honoree placing the bronzed bust of their family member on display in the Hall of Fame gallery at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be among those honoring Slater, Karras and the rest of the group in a telecast that will air on the NFL Network on May 1 following coverage of the third day of the draft and on ESPN2 on May 4 at 7 p.m.
Slater played the line for the Hawkeyes from 1981-21, while Karras was a lineman at Iowa from 1956-57.
A Chicago native, Slater's family moved to Clinton when he was 13 years old. He played high school football for the River Kings before enrolling at Iowa where he earned all-Big Ten honors during his final three seasons.
Following a Big Ten championship season in 1921, Slater earned first-team all-American recognition in 1921 and became the Hawkeyes' first African-American athlete to earn that distinction.
He was part of teams that posted a combined 23-6-1 record, including the 1921 team that finished 7-0 and was named as the national champion by several publications.
Slater went on to play for the Rock Island Independents beginning in 1922 and the only African-American to play in the NFL in 1927 and 1929, he continued a 10-year NFL career with the Chicago Cardinals while earning all-pro recognition six times.
A graduate of Iowa's law school in 1928, Slater went on to serve as an assistant district attorney in Chicago and became of the first black member of the Chicago Superior Court in 1960. He became a judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County in 1964, two years before his death at the age of 67.
Karras played defensive tackle for the Hawkeyes in 1956 and 1957, earning all-American honors both years. The 1957 Outland Trophy recipient also finished as the runner-up that year in voting for the Heisman Trophy.
Selected by Detroit with the 10th pick in the 1958 NFL Draft, Karras played his entire pro career with the Lions. He earned all-pro honors nine times prior to his retirement in 1970.
He went to enjoy a successful career as an actor before his death in 2012 at the age of 77.
Slater and Karras are among a group of five Hawkeyes who have been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Safety Emlen Tunnell was inducted in 1967, safety Paul Krause was named in 1998 and defensive end/linebacker Andre Tippett was recognized in 2008.