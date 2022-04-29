Hall rushing off to NY Jets

Breece Hall didn’t have to wait long Friday to be selected in the NFL Draft.

The record-setting Iowa State running back was the fourth player chosen in the draft’s second round, picked by the New York Jets with the 36th overall pick of this year’s draft.

Hall was joined by Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, selected in the third round by the Detroit Lions, in being selected on Friday. Joseph was the 97th player overall selected.

No other Iowa or Illinois college players were chosen in the second or third rounds of the NFL's seven-round draft being held in Las Vegas.

The final four rounds in the selection process are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Hall was the first Cyclone picked in the second round since offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele was selected with the 60th pick in 2012.

"Breece has prepared for this moment and I am thrilled for him and his family," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "Breece had a really special career at Iowa State and played such an important role in the success our program has had the last few seasons. The Jets are getting a special player and person."

Hall, the third Iowa State running back selected in the last four NFL drafts, was as expected the first running back chosen in this year’s NFL draft.

He solidified that position with a strong performance the NFL Combine in March, running a time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

That came after Hall recorded a number of firsts during his three seasons in the Iowa State backfield.

Moving into a starting role for the final seven games of his freshman season in 2019, Hall became the first Cyclone freshman to ever rush for nine touchdowns in a season while earning second-team All-Big 12 honors and leading ISU in rushing with 897 yards.

Hall emerged as one of the top ball carriers in the nation as a sophomore in 2020.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound back led the nation in rushing that season, gaining 1,572 yards including 136 during a two-touchdown performance in the Cyclones’ 34-17 win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Hall became Iowa State’s first-ever unanimous consensus All-American that season, named the Big 12 offensive player of the year while finishing as the runner-up for the Doak Walker Award and sixth in balloting for the Heisman Trophy.

He set or tied five Iowa State season school records as a sophomore, including scoring 23 touchdowns, 21 rushing touchdowns, 138 points, eight multi-touchdown games and 12 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Hall added to that as a junior, completing his career by rushing for a touchdown in an NCAA-record 24 straight games with an additional 12 games added to that last fall.

He became just the second two-time consensus All-American in Iowa State history while rushing for 1,472 yards. Hall, who finished 10th in Heisman balloting last fall, led the Big 12 and finished sixth in the nation with an average of 122.7 yards per game on the ground.

Overall, Hall completed his college career owning or sharing 11 school records.

The Wichita, Kan., native was a two-time all-state selection as a prep and ranked by 247Sports as the seventh-best running back in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He selected the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Baylor, Kansas State, Michigan, Nebraska and Tennessee.

Joseph, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound Orlando native, was taken by Detroit following a breakthrough junior season with the Fighting Illini.

He finished the year with 57 tackles and was the only player in the Football Bowl Subdivision to finish with five or more interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Joseph's five picks matched the most by any player at the FBS level.

Joseph earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, a first for a Fighting Illini safety since Marlon Primous in 1989.

