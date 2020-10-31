Hall stars again as Cyclones rout Jayhawks

The junior’s two passing touchdowns tied him with Bret Meyer for Iowa State’s career touchdown passing mark with 50.

Five Iowa State receivers caught at least three passes, led by Xavier Hutchinson with five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Cedar Rapids native Landen Akers had six catches for 76 yards, which were both career highs.

Tight end Charlie Kolar had three catches for 31 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Defensively, JaQuan Bailey had four tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. Greg Eisworth was the standout player in the secondary. He only had two tackles but added Iowa State’s only interception and a fumble recovery.

“As you could see, not a lot of their running plays got to the second level,” Eisworth said. “That’s a credit to the defensive line and the linebackers to take away the run game because that puts it on the pass game and makes our jobs a little bit easier. They were able to put pressure on the quarterback, we forced him to throw into tighter windows and it makes our job easier.”

Mike Rose continues to impress for Iowa State. The junior had five tackles and a pass breakup. While the stats don’t jump off the page he was everywhere on defense, and his coach took notice.