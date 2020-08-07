Hansen manning the middle for Illini

Last year he took some reps in practice at middle linebacker just in case standout Dele Harding was sidelined. Those reps were helpful in learning the ins and outs of the spot. The position is the quarterback of the defense and now the show runs through Hansen this year.

“It obviously means a little bit more. You’re making all the calls, making all the checks, everyone is relying on you the whole time," Hansen said. "It’s a big step and (I'm) excited to take that step and fill that role."

Hansen said he has been cleared at "all go" to practice "basically since Jan. 1" following the team's loss in the Redbox Bowl to California. Illinois, like many college football programs across the country, didn't have any spring football practices as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

In that time, all position groups took advantage of meetings over Zoom and film sessions in lieu of on-campus football activities.

“It was definitely a new one but it was good to get back out there and be around everyone and get back to playing football, something we haven’t done in awhile," Hansen said. "Obviously we didn’t get spring ball so it was fun (Thursday)."